Here’s a bit more about third eyelids in animals and even humans

Whether or not humans have nictitating membranes — the so-called third eyelid — has been a source of argument among those who study ocular anatomy.

Nictitating membranes are a prominent part of the eye in some animals. It crosses the eye horizontally instead of vertically both sweeping tears and protecting the cornea. Depending on the animal, including our pets, it is either transparent or translucent. Humans have not been known to have a third eyelid per se.

In 2017 however, a paper was published documenting a case of a third eyelid and its surgical removal, in a 9-year-old girl. Since birth, the membrane originated in the corner of the eye nearest the nose. It continued across her eye and covered about a third of her pupil obstructing her vision.

The excess tissue’s surgical removal was easy and healing was uneventful. The tissue did not grow back.

So, what was a third eyelid doing in a human? Most refer to such bits of tissue as vestigial. The word means a structure that was once much larger and more noticeable which has since shrunk and become mostly disused across a species.

We and other members of the animal kingdom have several vestigial structures. Take, for example, our third molars also known as wisdom teeth. We don’t need them.

In some of our wrists, if you rotate your forearm outward with the palm up and then flex your hand up and toward your chest, you may see a prominent tendon standing taut in the middle of your wrist where it turns into the hand. That tendon is part of the palmaris longus muscle, a very weak wrist flexor which we don’t need any longer. In humans, estimates are that about 10% are born without one or both muscles.

Sometimes we thought for a long time that some things are vestigial and unnecessary. Take our appendix. This little fingerlike, blind-ending projection off of our bowel can get inflamed and need to be removed. In days long gone, if a surgeon had to enter someone’s abdomen for other reasons, they would take out the appendix, “just in case.”