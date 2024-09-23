It’s spring: Be sure to leave the young wild animals alone

This is the time of year where people attempt to cure cabin fever with walks outdoors. It’s also a time you may run into the cutest, young wild animals, too.
The temptation to pick up and “render to possession” a young wild animal one may encounter is enormous. This column has featured why leaving fawns in the wild is important, so we’ll skip over that one today. But after last week’s high winds, it wouldn’t take much to find baby squirrels that have been blown out of their nests, which are called dreys.
Juvenile squirrels, or kits, seem to be the biggest temptation of the wind-blown type. Usually found at the base of a tree in our neighborhoods or parks, newborn squirrels seem like the perfect pet-to-be. Trust me: They aren’t.
Initially yes, caring for a kit seems to be the right thing to do. One can’t imagine how they would ever get in a rebuilt drey way up in that tree. Besides, they might starve, freeze to death, or be eaten by another animal, right?
The fact is, momma squirrels can and do pick up some or all of their offspring and take them back up to a repaired nest. And sometimes they don’t. Unless it is really young, a kit is unlikely to starve to death before it dies of hypothermia or is consumed.
Remember too, dead things are always consumed by some organism that needs to eat, even if it is a microorganism you can’t see, pet or feed with a toy baby bottle. Should one deny a mother crow the ability to feed her young corbillats even if perhaps for a specious enough reason as you like squirrels better than crows?
Let’s say you do get a baby squirrel home and you turn to that famous veterinarian, Dr. Google, for help. Chances are, much of the information you get may be illegal and medically incorrect. One may indeed be doing more harm than good even though all you tell your friends is, “I tried really hard to save it, but it died. Yeah, it was sad.” Then you wash your conscience by telling yourself stuff like, “Well, maybe it was sick and the momma squirrel tossed it out to save the others.”
Rarely do people apply good critical thought to their actions, including before they take them. Who thinks, “Oh look, baby squirrels that must have been blown out in our windstorm. No, I won’t touch them because whatever happens it is my role to let nature take its well-established course.” If this seems hard, try another line of thought. Consider asking if I had never been born and discovered these kits, would the world somehow be more negative or evil?
People almost never explain the natural world to their children when they find something like this. Instead, they fear greatly that their child may be somehow be scarred thinking that momma squirrel might not save them, momma crow may feed her family with them or they may, in a very small way, help feed that big maple tree they fell from.
Let’s say you luck out and the kit or kits survive. Now suddenly, they are fun, furry missiles shooting around your home and entertaining you and your friends. But the fun may end when you realize they are not housebroken.
The fun really ends when they hit puberty. They become cranky and mean, developing a true dislike for being handled like they enjoyed before. Deep bite wounds on peoples’ hands and fingers are both painful and can become infected.
Just leave the young of the year alone.
Powell, of Pullman, retired as public information officer for Washington State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine in Pullman. This column reflects his thoughts and no longer represents WSU. He may be contacted at charliepowell74@gmail.com.