It’s spring: Be sure to leave the young wild animals alone

This is the time of year where people attempt to cure cabin fever with walks outdoors. It’s also a time you may run into the cutest, young wild animals, too.

The temptation to pick up and “render to possession” a young wild animal one may encounter is enormous. This column has featured why leaving fawns in the wild is important, so we’ll skip over that one today. But after last week’s high winds, it wouldn’t take much to find baby squirrels that have been blown out of their nests, which are called dreys.

Juvenile squirrels, or kits, seem to be the biggest temptation of the wind-blown type. Usually found at the base of a tree in our neighborhoods or parks, newborn squirrels seem like the perfect pet-to-be. Trust me: They aren’t.

Initially yes, caring for a kit seems to be the right thing to do. One can’t imagine how they would ever get in a rebuilt drey way up in that tree. Besides, they might starve, freeze to death, or be eaten by another animal, right?

The fact is, momma squirrels can and do pick up some or all of their offspring and take them back up to a repaired nest. And sometimes they don’t. Unless it is really young, a kit is unlikely to starve to death before it dies of hypothermia or is consumed.

Remember too, dead things are always consumed by some organism that needs to eat, even if it is a microorganism you can’t see, pet or feed with a toy baby bottle. Should one deny a mother crow the ability to feed her young corbillats even if perhaps for a specious enough reason as you like squirrels better than crows?