Northwest Bestsellers

The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
1. “James,” Percival Everett, Doubleday
2. “Onyx Storm,” (Standard Edition) Rebecca Yarros, Entangled: Red Tower Books
3. “Dream Count,” Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Knopf
4. “Wild Dark Shore,” Charlotte McConaghy, Flatiron Books
5. “Battle Mountain,” C.J. Box, G.P. Putnam’s Sons
6. “The Bones Beneath My Skin,” TJ Klune, Tor Books
7. “The God of the Woods,” Liz Moore, Riverhead Books
8. “Black Woods, Blue Sky,” Eowyn Ivey, Random House
9. “Swordheart,” T. Kingfisher, Bramble
10. “The River Has Roots,” Amal El-Mohtar, Tordotcom
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “The Let Them Theory: A Life-Changing Tool That Millions of People Can’t Stop Talking About,” Mel Robbins, Sawyer Robbins, Hay House LLC
2. “The Serviceberry: Abundance and Reciprocity in the Natural World,” Robin Wall Kimmerer, John Burgoyne, Illustrator; Scribner
3. “One Day, Everyone Will Have Always Been Against This,” Omar El Akkad, Knopf
4. “How We Learn to Be Brave: Decisive Moments in Life and Faith,” Mariann Edgar Budde, Avery
5. “On the Hippie Trail: Istanbul to Kathmandu and the Making of a Travel Writer,” Rick Steves, author and publisher
6. “CABIN: Off the Grid Adventures with a Clueless Craftsman,” Patrick Hutchison, St. Martin’s Press
7. “The Sirens’ Call: How Attention Became the World’s Most Endangered Resource,” Chris Hayes, Penguin Press
8. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being,” Rick Rubin, Penguin Press
9. “Raising Hare: A Memoir,” Chloe Dalton, Pantheon
10. “I’ll Have What She’s Having,” Chelsea Handler, The Dial Press