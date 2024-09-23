Sections
The Palouse
Classifieds
The Dnews
The ScoopMarch 22, 2025

Northwest Bestsellers

story image illustation

The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.

Hardcover fiction

1. “James,” Percival Everett, Doubleday

2. “Onyx Storm,” (Standard Edition) Rebecca Yarros, Entangled: Red Tower Books

3. “Dream Count,” Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Knopf

4. “Wild Dark Shore,” Charlotte McConaghy, Flatiron Books

5. “Battle Mountain,” C.J. Box, G.P. Putnam’s Sons

6. “The Bones Beneath My Skin,” TJ Klune, Tor Books

7. “The God of the Woods,” Liz Moore, Riverhead Books

8. “Black Woods, Blue Sky,” Eowyn Ivey, Random House

9. “Swordheart,” T. Kingfisher, Bramble

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

10. “The River Has Roots,” Amal El-Mohtar, Tordotcom

Hardcover nonfiction

1. “The Let Them Theory: A Life-Changing Tool That Millions of People Can’t Stop Talking About,” Mel Robbins, Sawyer Robbins, Hay House LLC

2. “The Serviceberry: Abundance and Reciprocity in the Natural World,” Robin Wall Kimmerer, John Burgoyne, Illustrator; Scribner

3. “One Day, Everyone Will Have Always Been Against This,” Omar El Akkad, Knopf

4. “How We Learn to Be Brave: Decisive Moments in Life and Faith,” Mariann Edgar Budde, Avery

5. “On the Hippie Trail: Istanbul to Kathmandu and the Making of a Travel Writer,” Rick Steves, author and publisher

6. “CABIN: Off the Grid Adventures with a Clueless Craftsman,” Patrick Hutchison, St. Martin’s Press

7. “The Sirens’ Call: How Attention Became the World’s Most Endangered Resource,” Chris Hayes, Penguin Press

8. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being,” Rick Rubin, Penguin Press

9. “Raising Hare: A Memoir,” Chloe Dalton, Pantheon

10. “I’ll Have What She’s Having,” Chelsea Handler, The Dial Press

Related
The ScoopMar. 22
Club Notes
The ScoopMar. 22
Consider planting an extra row to help needy
The ScoopMar. 22
PHOTOS: A small taste of the big pow wow
The ScoopMar. 22
20 Years Ago
Related
It’s spring: Be sure to leave the young wild animals alone
The ScoopMar. 22
It’s spring: Be sure to leave the young wild animals alone
Top Ten
The ScoopMar. 22
Top Ten
The ScoopMar. 22
60 Years Ago
The ScoopMar. 22
Senior Calendar
Northwest Bestsellers
The ScoopMar. 15
Northwest Bestsellers
PHOTOS: In Palouse, every day is ‘brewsday’
The ScoopMar. 15
PHOTOS: In Palouse, every day is ‘brewsday’
Here’s a bit more about third eyelids in animals and even humans
The ScoopMar. 15
Here’s a bit more about third eyelids in animals and even humans
Are you ready? Spring’s official start is nearly here
The ScoopMar. 15
Are you ready? Spring’s official start is nearly here
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy