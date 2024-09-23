Sections
March 22, 2025

PHOTOS: A small taste of the big pow wow

A mini-pow wow for the region’s fourth grade classes was held Tuesday as part of Lewis-Clark State College’s Native American Awareness Week, which concluded Friday with the Simíinekem Wewéexp Páaxam Pow Wow

Robert Tewawina performs as one of the grass dancers during the mini-pow wow for area fourth graders at the P1FCU Activity Center in Lewiston as part of Lewis-Clark State College's 38th annual Native American Awareness Week.
Robert Tewawina performs as one of the grass dancers during the mini-pow wow for area fourth graders at the P1FCU Activity Center in Lewiston as part of Lewis-Clark State College's 38th annual Native American Awareness Week. August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Colorful strands fly in front of Octavian Umtuch as she dances during the mini-pow wow for area fourth graders at the P1FCU Activity Center in Lewiston as part of Lewis-Clark State College's 38th annual Native American Awareness Week.
Colorful strands fly in front of Octavian Umtuch as she dances during the mini-pow wow for area fourth graders at the P1FCU Activity Center in Lewiston as part of Lewis-Clark State College's 38th annual Native American Awareness Week.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
A member of the Nez Perce Tribe sings while playing the drum during the mini-pow wow for area fourth graders at the P1FCU Activity Center in Lewiston as part of Lewis-Clark State College's 38th annual Native American Awareness Week.
A member of the Nez Perce Tribe sings while playing the drum during the mini-pow wow for area fourth graders at the P1FCU Activity Center in Lewiston as part of Lewis-Clark State College's 38th annual Native American Awareness Week.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Eddy Bohanan-Wheeler, 8, performs the chicken dance during the mini-pow wow for area fourth graders at the P1FCU Activity Center in Lewiston as part of Lewis-Clark State College's 38th annual Native American Awareness Week.
Eddy Bohanan-Wheeler, 8, performs the chicken dance during the mini-pow wow for area fourth graders at the P1FCU Activity Center in Lewiston as part of Lewis-Clark State College's 38th annual Native American Awareness Week.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Robert Tewawina waits to perform during the mini-pow wow for area fourth graders at the P1FCU Activity Center in Lewiston as part of Lewis-Clark State College's 38th annual Native American Awareness Week.
Robert Tewawina waits to perform during the mini-pow wow for area fourth graders at the P1FCU Activity Center in Lewiston as part of Lewis-Clark State College's 38th annual Native American Awareness Week.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Octavian Umtuch dances during the mini-pow wow for area fourth graders at the P1FCU Activity Center in Lewiston as part of Lewis-Clark State College's 38th annual Native American Awareness Week.
Octavian Umtuch dances during the mini-pow wow for area fourth graders at the P1FCU Activity Center in Lewiston as part of Lewis-Clark State College's 38th annual Native American Awareness Week.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Darryl Whiteplume dresses for the mini-pow wow for area fourth graders at the P1FCU Activity Center in Lewiston as part of Lewis-Clark State College's 38th annual Native American Awareness Week.
Darryl Whiteplume dresses for the mini-pow wow for area fourth graders at the P1FCU Activity Center in Lewiston as part of Lewis-Clark State College's 38th annual Native American Awareness Week.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
