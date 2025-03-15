Senior Calendar

Fit and Fall Proof class, free, 9-9:45 a.m., Congregational Presbyterian Church.

Dorothy’s Coffee Hours, 9:30-11:30 a.m., Valley Community Center.

Coffee, 10 a.m. to noon, $2 donation, Sixth Street Senior Center.

Fit and Fall Proof class, free, 10:45-11:30 a.m., Orchards United Methodist Church, 1213 Burrell Ave., Lewiston.

Senior Nutrition Program meal (dine in), 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Lewiston Community Center.

Bridge, 12:30-4 p.m., Valley Community Center.

Thursday, March 20

Fit and Fall Proof class, free, 8:15-9:15 a.m., Elks Lodge.

Dorothy’s Coffee Hours, 9:30-11:30 a.m., Valley Community Center.

S.A.I.L. fall prevention class, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Valley Community Center.

Senior Round Table meal (dine in), noon, Valley Community Center.

Painting group, noon, Lewiston Community Center.

Card games, 1-3 p.m., Valley Community Center.

Dance, 6:30-9 p.m., $5 donation, Sixth Street Senior Center; covered-dish meal starts at 6 p.m.

LC Valley Footcare, Valley Community Center. By appointment only: (253) 218-7091.

Friday, March 21

Fit and Fall Proof class, free, 9-9:45 a.m., Congregational Presbyterian Church.

Fit and Fall Proof class, free, 10-11 a.m., Emmanuel Baptist Church.

Dorothy’s Coffee Hours, 9:30-11:30 a.m., Valley Community Center.

Coffee, 10 a.m. to noon, $2 donation, Sixth Street Senior Center.

Music jam, 10 a.m. to noon, Sixth Street Senior Center.

Fit and Fall Proof class, free, 10:45-11:30 a.m., Orchards United Methodist Church, 1213 Burrell Ave., Lewiston.

Senior Round Table meal (dine in), noon, Valley Community Center.

Those seeking information about senior meals may call the Senior Round Table at (509) 758-3816, or Lewiston Senior Nutrition Program at (208) 743-6983.