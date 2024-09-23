Books

Best-selling books of the week ending March 15 according to Publishers Weekly.

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Onyx Storm (Deluxe Limited Edition)” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

2. “Broken Country: A Novel” by Clare Leslie Hall (Simon & Schuster)

3. “Heat of the Everflame: A Novel” by Penn Cole (Atria)

4. “Onyx Storm” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

5. “James: A Novel” by Percival Everett (Doubleday)

6. “The Gate of the Feral Gods” by Matt Dinniman (Ace)

7. “Battle Mountain” by C.J. Box (Putnam)

8. “The Nightingale (Deluxe Edition)” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)

9. “The Beijing Betrayal” by Joel C. Rosenberg (Tyndale)

10. “The God of the Woods: A Novel” by Liz Moore (Riverhead)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “The Let Them Theory: A Life-Changing Tool That Millions of People Can’t Stop Talking About” by Mel Robbins (Hay House)

2. “The Tell: A Memoir” by Amy Griffin (Dial)

3. “How to Love Better: The Path to Deeper Connection Through Growth, Kindness, and Compassion” by Yung Pueblo (Harmony)

4. “Careless People: A Cautionary Tale of Power, Greed, and Lost Idealism” by Sarah Wynn-Williams (Flatiron)

5. “The Broken Rung: When the Career Ladder Breaks for Women — and How They Can Succeed in Spite of It” by Kweilin Ellingrud, Lareina Yee and Maria del Mar Martinez (Harvard Business Review)

6. “The Anxious Generation: How the Great Rewiring of Childhood Is Causing an Epidemic of Mental Illness” by Jonathan Haidt (Penguin Press)

7. “When God Speaks: Thrive in Uncertain Times and Gain Confidence for Your Future” by Joshua Giles (Chosen)

8. “The House of My Mother: A Daughter’s Quest for Freedom” by Shari Franke (Gallery)

9. “Waiting on the Moon: Artists, Poets, Drifters, Grifters, and Goddesses” by Peter Wolf (Little, Brown)

10. “The 5 Types of Wealth: A Transformative Guide to Design Your Dream Life” by Sahil Bloom (Ballantine)

Audiobooks

Best-selling books of the week on Audible.com as of Tuesday according to The Associated Press.

FICTION

1. “Onyx Storm” by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Jasmin Walker, Justis Bolding, Teddy Hamilton and Rebecca Soler

2. “You Killed Me First” by John Marrs, narrated by Elizabeth Knowelden, Moira Quirk, Clare Corbett, Deepa Samuel, Fajer Al-Kaisi, Steve West, Gail Shalan and Rachael Beresford

3. “The Commuter” by James Patterson and Aaron Tracy, performed by Lizzy Caplan, Richard Schiff, Thomas Lennon, James Urbaniak, Sarah Steele, Terrence Terrell, Nicolas Dromard, Wolf Williams and full cast

4. “Once Upon a Crime” by Brynn Kelly, performed by Chase Brown and Rebekkah Ross

5. “Quicksilver” by Callie Hart, narrated by Stella Bloom and Anthony Palmin

7. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton

8. “A Court of Thorns and Roses” by Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Jennifer Ikeda

9. “Iron Flame” by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton

10. “The Wedding People” by Alison Espach, narrated by Helen Laser

NONFICTION

1. “The Let Them Theory” by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author

2. “Careless People” by Sarah Wynn-Williams, narrated by the author

3. “The Tell” by Amy Griffin, narrated by the author

4. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, narrated by the author

5. “The House of My Mother” by Shari Franke, narrated by the author

6. “Brown Noise” by Audible Sleep, narrated by Audible Sleep

7. “The Anxious Generation” by Jonathan Haidt, narrated by Sean Pratt and the author

8. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author

9. “If You Tell” by Gregg Olsen, narrated by Karen Peakes

10. “Sound Therapy: Physical Endurance” (285.9 Hz) by Audio Up INC. and Audible Sleep, narrated by Abi Horton