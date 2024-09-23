Active-Duty Military and Veterans, First Responders, Teachers, Police, Firefighters and Nurses Can Receive a $35 Discount on a 2-10 Home Warranty Service Plan

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2024 / 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty, a leading provider of home warranties, is celebrating National Good Neighbor Day by offering a good-neighbor discount on a 2-10 home warranty service plan.

National Good Neighbor Day is Sept. 28. 2-10 will be offering a $35 discount to select home buyers - active-duty military and veterans, first responders, teachers, police, firefighters and nurses - from Sept. 23 through Oct. 11 when they close on an existing home purchase.

"2-10 takes pride in supporting those who make our communities great places to live," said 2-10 CEO Ryan O'Hara. "2-10 is offering these incredible neighbors a good-neighbor discount on a 2-10 home service plan when they purchase an existing home to celebrate and show our appreciation for all the good they do."

Eligible home buyers can contact their real estate agent to take advantage of this exclusive discount on 2-10 buyer coverage.

"2-10 is always proud to do the right thing for those who help others live the best lives they can," said 2-10's Chief Business Officer Ray Picard. "We're excited to welcome even more good neighbors to the amazing experiences and peace of mind that 2-10 offers to homeowners every day."

2-10 is the most trusted home warranty company of 2024 according to Best Company. To learn more about how 2-10 buyer coverage helps homeowners protect more and pay less this Good Neighbor Day, visit https://www.2-10.com/blog/reward-buyers-good-neighbor-discount.

About 2-10