WireSeptember 23, 2024

2-10 Home Buyers Warranty Rewards Good Neighbors to Celebrate National Good Neighbor Day

Active-Duty Military and Veterans, First Responders, Teachers, Police, Firefighters and Nurses Can Receive a $35 Discount on a 2-10 Home Warranty Service Plan

AP News, Associated Press

Active-Duty Military and Veterans, First Responders, Teachers, Police, Firefighters and Nurses Can Receive a $35 Discount on a 2-10 Home Warranty Service Plan

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2024 / 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty, a leading provider of home warranties, is celebrating National Good Neighbor Day by offering a good-neighbor discount on a 2-10 home warranty service plan.

National Good Neighbor Day is Sept. 28. 2-10 will be offering a $35 discount to select home buyers - active-duty military and veterans, first responders, teachers, police, firefighters and nurses - from Sept. 23 through Oct. 11 when they close on an existing home purchase.

"2-10 takes pride in supporting those who make our communities great places to live," said 2-10 CEO Ryan O'Hara. "2-10 is offering these incredible neighbors a good-neighbor discount on a 2-10 home service plan when they purchase an existing home to celebrate and show our appreciation for all the good they do."

Eligible home buyers can contact their real estate agent to take advantage of this exclusive discount on 2-10 buyer coverage.

"2-10 is always proud to do the right thing for those who help others live the best lives they can," said 2-10's Chief Business Officer Ray Picard. "We're excited to welcome even more good neighbors to the amazing experiences and peace of mind that 2-10 offers to homeowners every day."

2-10 is the most trusted home warranty company of 2024 according to Best Company. To learn more about how 2-10 buyer coverage helps homeowners protect more and pay less this Good Neighbor Day, visit https://www.2-10.com/blog/reward-buyers-good-neighbor-discount.

About 2-10

Founded and based in Denver, the 2-10 family of companies has covered over 6 million homes with their complete line of warranties, system and appliance home service plans and risk management products. Since 1980, 2-10 has been a market leader in helping builders, real estate agents and homeowners protect their businesses and budgets against the unexpected. 2-10 continues to work with thousands of the nation's finest real estate professionals, home builders and service contractors. For more information about 2-10, please visit 2-10.com.

###

Contact Information

Mark Plumb

Marketing Manager

mplumb@2-10.com

720.747.6142

SOURCE: 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty

View the original press release on newswire.com.

