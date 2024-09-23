MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2024 / The stakes for enforcing sustainable, circular economy initiatives have just increased significantly. In a groundbreaking legal move that could have enormous precedent-bearing implications, California state officials have taken Exxon Mobil to court, accusing them of perpetuating global pollution through a deceptive narrative surrounding plastic recycling. Led by Attorney General Rob Bonta, the lawsuit seeks "multiple billions of dollars" in damages, claiming that Exxon exaggerated the effectiveness of recycling while promoting single-use plastics. According to the presser from environmental advocacy group Beyond Plastics, only about 5% of U.S. plastic waste is recycled.

Molly Liebergall reported in Morning Brew yesterday that Bonta's investigation, which spanned over two years, claims Exxon has known since the 1970s that recycling plastics at scale was economically unfeasible. Despite this knowledge, the company continued to ramp up its production of petrochemicals while lobbying against legislative measures aimed at reducing plastic consumption. Responding to the lawsuit, Exxon criticized California for failing to manage recycling effectively, suggesting collaboration could have been more productive than litigation.

Large companies are certainly wise to follow the proceedings, noting that California's lawsuit could become a national trend by vitalizing a growing effort in the U.S. to hold major corporations accountable for misleading claims related to plastic pollution. And they have more than just California to worry about. Four other environmental organizations have joined this legal battle, alleging violations of California's nuisance and unfair competition laws. This piling-on, which may define a growing trend, reflects a broader movement toward holding corporations accountable for their environmental impact.

The Urgent Need for Sustainable Packaging

Some companies are upfront about the challenges faced. Major brands, including PepsiCo , Unilever , and Colgate-Palmolive, have announced their inability to meet sustainable packaging goals. While disappointing, this outcome was unsurprising. As noted in a prior article, John Blake, a senior director analyst at Gartner, highlighted these challenges in 2021, emphasizing the significant obstacles companies face in achieving their environmental objectives. As 2024 approaches, it has become clear that these hurdles are quite formidable for many organizations-not due to a lack of intent in clearing them but rather a shortage of technological support.

This is where SMX (Security Matters) (NASDAQ:SMX) emerges as a potential game-changer. The company offers innovative solutions to help address the urgent issues surrounding sustainable packaging. The potentially best news for SMX, and the planet, is that many recognize that SMX's approach could be vital in bridging the gap between ambition and reality for major brands striving to achieve their sustainability targets. It's also fair to cut some regulatory slack, or at the very least, reset expectations.

Those outside the packaging research and development sector often underestimate the challenges surrounding sustainable packaging. Plastics have been meticulously engineered over decades to provide lightweight, safe, and economical solutions. However, these materials were not designed for easy reuse or recycling. As companies endeavor to untangle decades of innovation in just a few years, they face substantial technical and economic barriers.

A critical issue is the scarcity of high-quality, food-grade recycled plastics. This shortage creates hurdles many companies struggle to navigate, compounded by underdeveloped supply chains and reverse logistics for reusable packaging. As 2025 approaches, many organizations are reassessing their commitments to sustainability, realizing that lofty goals-such as making 100% of packaging reusable, recyclable, or plastic-free-were often set without comprehensive consultation among research, supply chain, and manufacturing teams.

The Role of SMX in Bridging Ambition and Reality

The growing distance between ambitious sustainable packaging goals and actual implementation highlights an urgent need for industry collaboration and governmental support. Packaging must not only be recyclable but also recycled at scale. This requires a holistic approach that considers product safety, transport efficiency, and economic viability.

The European Commission's recent actions against all 27 EU Member States for failing to meet legally binding recycling targets underscore the issue's magnitude. The Packaging and Packaging Waste Directive aimed for a recycling rate of 55-80% by 2008, a target that remains largely unmet even today.

Enter SMX technology, a cutting-edge solution from Security Matters that could transform the packaging and manufacturing landscape. This invisible marker system can be embedded into nearly any material, allowing for precise tracking and verification throughout a product's lifecycle. This level of transparency and traceability can revolutionize recycling efforts.

SMX technology can improve the sorting of various plastic types, ensuring that high-quality recycled materials are effectively separated and reused. This addresses the current shortages and enhances the quality of recycled products. Furthermore, it enables companies to monitor packaging throughout its lifecycle, ensuring that materials are reused or recycled as intended.

Additionally, SMX technology can assist companies in meeting increasingly stringent regulatory requirements. By providing a reliable method for tracking packaging materials, SMX helps organizations demonstrate compliance, mitigating the risk of legal repercussions while bolstering their sustainability reputations.