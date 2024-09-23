AAA Distributor Adds Milan Slate, Milan Pearl to Kitchen Selection

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2024 / AAA Distributor, a trailblazer in the home improvement industry for more than 15 years, is proud to add Milan Pearl and Milan Slate, its latest offerings in a range of kitchen cabinets that showcase modernity with functionality.

"We are very excited to add Milan Pearl and Slate kitchen cabinets as additional choices for our customers to choose from," said Michael Neal, President of AAA Distributor. "Our unique slate-gray finish offers a sleek, contemporary shaker-style door with distinctive detail that complements both modern and classic designs."

Combining the Milan Pearl & Slate styles in one kitchen space can create a unique and striking aesthetic. The kitchen cabinets offer a recessed panel door with added detail, appealing to homeowners looking for a distinctive appearance and a great option for customers who want something different than the traditional shaker styles.

The Milan Pearl is ideal for residential and commercial use, with ready-to-assemble kitchen cabinets featuring solid wood frame construction and matching painted HDF doors with built-in quiet hinges. AAA Distributor offers a wide range of Milan Pearl, including square corner wall blind reversible cabinets, drawer base cabinets, diagonal corner wall cabinets, and base cabinets of varying sizes to meet the customers' needs.

The Milan Slate kitchen cabinets illustrate the zenith of craftsmanship that can provide a timeless elegance with a rich wooden brown finish, a dark gray stained wooden door, and a natural texture for a modern rustic charm. The distinct details can cater to various lifestyle preferences and aesthetics.

The Milan Pearl and Milan Slate are part of AAA Distributor's industry-leading innovation in kitchen design. For more information, please visit https://aaadistributor.com or visit our Philadelphia showroom.

Recently, AAA Distributor celebrated the grand reopening of its newly remodeled showroom at 2501 Grant Ave in Philadelphia. The showroom features a sleek modern aesthetic characterized by open spaces, clean lines, and an inviting atmosphere. Natural light, high-quality, sustainable materials, and innovative architectural elements create a warm and welcoming environment. In addition, there are dedicated private consultation areas for personalized service alongside innovative technology, including virtual and augmented reality stations for an enhanced shopping experience.

About AAA Distributor

Headquartered in Philadelphia, AAA Distributor is a distributor, wholesaler, and retailer of kitchen, bathroom and flooring home improvement and remodeling products. AAA Distributor's large showroom (120,000 square feet) in Philadelphia offers samples, displays, and free 3D design services with the assistance of 12 full-time interior designers. AAA designs and imports its proprietary product line, LessCare, which includes cabinetry, vanities, bath furnishings, plumbing supplies, flooring and fixtures. In addition to warehouse locations in Philadelphia, Surplus Building Materials in Dallas and The Ugly Duck Warehouse in Spokane, AAA Distributor has showrooms in the Southeast and Northeast U.S.

