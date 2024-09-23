Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
WireSeptember 26, 2024

AAA Distributor Adds Milan Slate, Milan Pearl to Kitchen Selection

The Milan Pearl and Milan Slate kitchen cabinets are a revolutionary blend of classic and modern designs.

AP News, Associated Press
The Milan Pearl and Milan Slate kitchen cabinets are a revolutionary blend of classic and modern designs. PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2024 /AAA Distributor, a trailblazer in the home improvement industry for more than 15 years, ...
The Milan Pearl and Milan Slate kitchen cabinets are a revolutionary blend of classic and modern designs. PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2024 /AAA Distributor, a trailblazer in the home improvement industry for more than 15 years, ...
The Milan Pearl and Milan Slate kitchen cabinets are a revolutionary blend of classic and modern designs. PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2024 /AAA Distributor, a trailblazer in the home improvement industry for more than 15 years, ...
The Milan Pearl and Milan Slate kitchen cabinets are a revolutionary blend of classic and modern designs. PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2024 /AAA Distributor, a trailblazer in the home improvement industry for more than 15 years, ...
The Milan Pearl and Milan Slate kitchen cabinets are a revolutionary blend of classic and modern designs. PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2024 /AAA Distributor, a trailblazer in the home improvement industry for more than 15 years, ...
The Milan Pearl and Milan Slate kitchen cabinets are a revolutionary blend of classic and modern designs. PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2024 /AAA Distributor, a trailblazer in the home improvement industry for more than 15 years, ...
The Milan Pearl and Milan Slate kitchen cabinets are a revolutionary blend of classic and modern designs. PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2024 /AAA Distributor, a trailblazer in the home improvement industry for more than 15 years, ...
The Milan Pearl and Milan Slate kitchen cabinets are a revolutionary blend of classic and modern designs. PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2024 /AAA Distributor, a trailblazer in the home improvement industry for more than 15 years, ...
The Milan Pearl and Milan Slate kitchen cabinets are a revolutionary blend of classic and modern designs. PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2024 /AAA Distributor, a trailblazer in the home improvement industry for more than 15 years, ...
The Milan Pearl and Milan Slate kitchen cabinets are a revolutionary blend of classic and modern designs. PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2024 /AAA Distributor, a trailblazer in the home improvement industry for more than 15 years, ...

The Milan Pearl and Milan Slate kitchen cabinets are a revolutionary blend of classic and modern designs.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2024 / AAA Distributor, a trailblazer in the home improvement industry for more than 15 years, is proud to add Milan Pearl and Milan Slate, its latest offerings in a range of kitchen cabinets that showcase modernity with functionality.

"We are very excited to add Milan Pearl and Slate kitchen cabinets as additional choices for our customers to choose from," said Michael Neal, President of AAA Distributor. "Our unique slate-gray finish offers a sleek, contemporary shaker-style door with distinctive detail that complements both modern and classic designs."

Combining the Milan Pearl & Slate styles in one kitchen space can create a unique and striking aesthetic. The kitchen cabinets offer a recessed panel door with added detail, appealing to homeowners looking for a distinctive appearance and a great option for customers who want something different than the traditional shaker styles.

The Milan Pearl is ideal for residential and commercial use, with ready-to-assemble kitchen cabinets featuring solid wood frame construction and matching painted HDF doors with built-in quiet hinges. AAA Distributor offers a wide range of Milan Pearl, including square corner wall blind reversible cabinets, drawer base cabinets, diagonal corner wall cabinets, and base cabinets of varying sizes to meet the customers' needs.

The Milan Slate kitchen cabinets illustrate the zenith of craftsmanship that can provide a timeless elegance with a rich wooden brown finish, a dark gray stained wooden door, and a natural texture for a modern rustic charm. The distinct details can cater to various lifestyle preferences and aesthetics.

The Milan Pearl and Milan Slate are part of AAA Distributor's industry-leading innovation in kitchen design. For more information, please visit https://aaadistributor.com or visit our Philadelphia showroom.

Recently, AAA Distributor celebrated the grand reopening of its newly remodeled showroom at 2501 Grant Ave in Philadelphia. The showroom features a sleek modern aesthetic characterized by open spaces, clean lines, and an inviting atmosphere. Natural light, high-quality, sustainable materials, and innovative architectural elements create a warm and welcoming environment. In addition, there are dedicated private consultation areas for personalized service alongside innovative technology, including virtual and augmented reality stations for an enhanced shopping experience.

About AAA Distributor

Headquartered in Philadelphia, AAA Distributor is a distributor, wholesaler, and retailer of kitchen, bathroom and flooring home improvement and remodeling products. AAA Distributor's large showroom (120,000 square feet) in Philadelphia offers samples, displays, and free 3D design services with the assistance of 12 full-time interior designers. AAA designs and imports its proprietary product line, LessCare, which includes cabinetry, vanities, bath furnishings, plumbing supplies, flooring and fixtures. In addition to warehouse locations in Philadelphia, Surplus Building Materials in Dallas and The Ugly Duck Warehouse in Spokane, AAA Distributor has showrooms in the Southeast and Northeast U.S.

Contact Information

Buse Kayar

Media and Content Manager

buse.kayar@issuerdirect.com

Related Images

SOURCE: AAA Distributor

View the original press release on newswire.com.

Related
Telomir Pharmaceuticals Special Advisor Dr. Michael Roizen to Discuss Telomir-1 and the Science of Longevity on Health Uncensored With Dr. Drew on the Fox Business Network This Sunday
WireSep. 26
Telomir Pharmaceuticals Special Advisor Dr. Michael Roizen to Discuss Telomir-1 and the Science of Longevity on Health Uncensored With Dr. Drew on the Fox Business Network This Sunday
Inspira Financial Appoints Visionary Health Care Leader Matt Marek as President to Drive Next Phase of Growth
WireSep. 26
Inspira Financial Appoints Visionary Health Care Leader Matt Marek as President to Drive Next Phase of Growth
Amazon Bestseller, 'Permission Granted,' Brings Readers on a Healing Journey this Fall
WireSep. 26
Amazon Bestseller, 'Permission Granted,' Brings Readers on a Healing Journey this Fall
Nexera Announces Resignation of Director/Officer
WireSep. 26
Nexera Announces Resignation of Director/Officer
Eccentric Artists’ All-Women Team Wins Best Nevada Film Award for 'HOME: A Mother of 3000'
WireSep. 26
Eccentric Artists’ All-Women Team Wins Best Nevada Film Award for 'HOME: A Mother of 3000'
Sokoman Minerals Reports Strongly-Mineralized Veining in the Western Trend Bulk-Sample Trench at Moosehead Gold Project, Central Newfoundland
WireSep. 26
Sokoman Minerals Reports Strongly-Mineralized Veining in the Western Trend Bulk-Sample Trench at Moosehead Gold Project, Central Newfoundland
Volkswagen’s Exclusive VW Gewürz Ketchup Brand Makes Its U.S. Debut at ChainFEST LA
WireSep. 26
Volkswagen’s Exclusive VW Gewürz Ketchup Brand Makes Its U.S. Debut at ChainFEST LA
Gruber Plastic Surgery's Guide: Choosing the Right Cosmetic Procedure for Best Results
WireSep. 26
Gruber Plastic Surgery's Guide: Choosing the Right Cosmetic Procedure for Best Results
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy