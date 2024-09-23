PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2024 / As the world marked International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer on September 16, AAA Doors announces that it has adopted carbon-neutral shipping options, allowing customers to help protect the environment when they purchase items to be delivered.

AAA Doors, part of the AAA Distributor family of companies, is working with Route, an innovative company that funds certified forestry projects to compensate for the carbon emissions generated by shipping.

With AAA Doors' selection of over 500 door styles popular with a broad spectrum of commercial and individual clients, the partnership with Route has the potential to mitigate a significant amount of carbon emissions.

"We are thrilled to offer a completely carbon-neutral shipping option for our customers," according to Jenya Teplitskaya, Senior Branch Manager at AAA Doors. "As a company that ships doors nationwide, we understand the impact our operations can have on the environment. By providing a carbon-neutral shipping option, we're not only reducing our carbon footprint but also empowering our customers to make more sustainable choices. It's a step towards a greener future, and we're proud to be at the forefront of this initiative."

While CO2 does not directly affect the ozone layer, elevated levels of the gas cool the stratosphere and deplete ozone levels, according to multiple studies and atmospheric models. In addition, carbon emissions are a leading cause of global climate change. Global energy-related carbon dioxide emissions rose by 6% in 2021 to 36.3 billion tons, the highest level ever recorded, according to a 2022 study by the International Energy Agency.

Route mitigates the damage of carbon emissions through the purchase of carbon credits. The company calculates the total carbon emissions produced by the shipping process, including emissions from vehicles such as trucks, ships, and planes, and accounts for the entire journey of a package from the distributor to the customer. The carbon credits Route purchases support the development of forestry projects worldwide, which are known to sequester carbon from the atmosphere.

The e-commerce sector is predicted to generate 25 million tons of carbon dioxide annually by 2030. In response to this looming environmental challenge, AAA Doors' collaboration with Route introduces a sustainable model that not only aligns with global sustainability goals but also sets a precedent for the home improvement industry.

