Adcore to Present at the 2024 Cantech Letter Investment Conference

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2024 / Adcore Inc. (the "Company" or "Adcore") (TSX:ADCO)(OTCQX:ADCOF)(FSE:ADQ), a leading e-commerce advertising management and automation platform to leverage digital marketing in an effortless and accessible way ("Effortless Marketing"), today announced it will be presenting at the 2024 Cantech Letter Investment Conference October 9th at 1pm ET.

Event 2024 Cantech Letter Investment Conference Location Arcadian Loft, 401 Bay Street, Toronto, ON Date October 9th 1pm ET

The 2024 Cantech Letter Investment Conference provides up and coming technology companies with the opportunity to showcase their innovations and growth strategies and to participate in 1-on-1 meetings with investors and capital markets professionals.

Adcore is a leading AI-powered marketing technology company.

By combining extensive industry knowledge and experience with its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) powered technology, Adcore offers a unique digital marketing solution that empowers entrepreneurs and advertisers by managing and automating their e-commerce store advertising and monitoring and analyzing the performance of their advertising budget to ensure maximum Return on Investment. Adcore is a certified Google Premier Partner, Elite Tier Microsoft Partner, Facebook Partner, Verified Amazon Partner, and TikTok Partner.

Established in 2006, the Company employs over fifty people in its headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel and satellite offices in Toronto, Canada, Melbourne, Australia, Hong Kong and Shanghai, China.