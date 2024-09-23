Sections
Wire
September 23, 2024

Adcore to Present at the 2024 Cantech Letter Investment Conference

Wednesday October 9, 1pm, Toronto

AP News, Associated Press

Wednesday October 9, 1pm, Toronto

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2024 / Adcore Inc. (the "Company" or "Adcore") (TSX:ADCO)(OTCQX:ADCOF)(FSE:ADQ), a leading e-commerce advertising management and automation platform to leverage digital marketing in an effortless and accessible way ("Effortless Marketing"), today announced it will be presenting at the 2024 Cantech Letter Investment Conference October 9th at 1pm ET.

Event

2024 Cantech Letter Investment Conference

Location

Arcadian Loft, 401 Bay Street, Toronto, ON

Date

October 9th 1pm ET

The 2024 Cantech Letter Investment Conference provides up and coming technology companies with the opportunity to showcase their innovations and growth strategies and to participate in 1-on-1 meetings with investors and capital markets professionals.

For more information, please visit the website https://www.cantechletter.com/conference/

ABOUT ADCORE

Adcore is a leading AI-powered marketing technology company.

By combining extensive industry knowledge and experience with its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) powered technology, Adcore offers a unique digital marketing solution that empowers entrepreneurs and advertisers by managing and automating their e-commerce store advertising and monitoring and analyzing the performance of their advertising budget to ensure maximum Return on Investment. Adcore is a certified Google Premier Partner, Elite Tier Microsoft Partner, Facebook Partner, Verified Amazon Partner, and TikTok Partner.

Established in 2006, the Company employs over fifty people in its headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel and satellite offices in Toronto, Canada, Melbourne, Australia, Hong Kong and Shanghai, China.

For more information about Adcore, please visit h ttps://www.adcore.com/investors/, https://www.adcore.com/blog or follow us on LinkedIn.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains or may contain certain forward-looking statements, including statements about the Company. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

For further information please contact:

ADCORE INC.

https://www.adcore.com/investors/

Nick Campbell, CFA

Martijn van den Bemd

Investor Relations Europe

Investor Relations

Chief Partnerships Officer

Dr. Eva Reuter

Dr. Reuter Investor Relations

Telephone: 905-630-0148

Telephone: 647-497-5337

Telephone: +49 (0) 69 1532 5857

Email: nickc@adcore.com

Email: martijn@adcore.com

Email: e.reuter@dr-reuter.eu

SOURCE: Adcore Inc.

SOURCE: Adcore Inc.
