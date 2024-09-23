Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
WireSeptember 25, 2024

Africa CDC and IAVI Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Enhance Vaccine and Antibody Research Capacity in Africa

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2024 / The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) and IAVI, a nonprofit scientific research organization, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance the continent's disease-fighting capacity, pandemic readiness, and supply resilience by expanding capabilities for locally driven research, development, manufacturing, and supply of priority vaccines and antibodies and to strengthen Africa CDC-led initiatives with expert support and shared resources.

AP News, Associated Press

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2024 / The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) and IAVI, a nonprofit scientific research organization, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance the continent's disease-fighting capacity, pandemic readiness, and supply resilience by expanding capabilities for locally driven research, development, manufacturing, and supply of priority vaccines and antibodies and to strengthen Africa CDC-led initiatives with expert support and shared resources.

The new partnership brings together IAVI's expertise in vaccine and antibody development and access and the extensive network and expertise of Africa CDC to tackle urgent public health challenges and promote long-term health security. Key initiatives under this MoU include supporting the development of vaccines and antibodies for regional health priorities, such as Lassa fever and HIV; fostering a sustainable supply and demand ecosystem for priority products including monoclonal antibodies in the region; strengthening African research and development capacity; and exploring regional stockpile strategies for licensed and investigational products to ensure rapid responses during health crises.

"This cooperation is a key step in IAVI's mission to improve global access to biomedical innovations and safeguard public health. It goes beyond R&D; it's about creating a vibrant health innovation ecosystem that meets current and future needs across Africa," said Mark Feinberg, M.D., Ph.D., IAVI president and CEO.

The MoU exemplifies the action-oriented partnerships called for under the New Public Health Order, driving forward the continent's vision for redefining global health architecture, and making Africa and the world better prepared for future health threats.

These initiatives can be advanced thanks to IAVI's funders and in collaboration with IAVI partners, including Wellcome, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), the European and Developing Countries Clinical Trials Partnership (EDCTP), and the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and U.S. President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) through the Accelerate the Development of Vaccines and New Technologies to Combat the AIDS Epidemic (ADVANCE) program.

** ENDS **

About IAVI

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

IAVI is a non-profit scientific research organization dedicated to addressing global, unmet health challenges including HIV, tuberculosis, and a range of emerging infectious diseases. Its mission is to translate scientific discoveries into affordable, globally accessible public health tools. Read more at iavi.org.

IAVI Media Contact

Ethel Makila

Director, Communications, Advocacy, and Policy

+254 71 904 3142

EMakila@iavi.org

SOURCE: IAVI

press release
Advertisement
Related
WireOct. 10
Severe solar storm could stress U.S. power grids even more
WireOct. 10
Rare comet brightens night skies in October
WireOct. 10
Social Security’s cost of living increase will be around 2.5...
WireSep. 28
The keg has been tapped in Germany
Related
Telomir Pharmaceuticals Special Advisor Dr. Michael Roizen to Discuss Telomir-1 and the Science of Longevity on Health Uncensored With Dr. Drew on the Fox Business Network This Sunday
WireSep. 26
Telomir Pharmaceuticals Special Advisor Dr. Michael Roizen to Discuss Telomir-1 and the Science of Longevity on Health Uncensored With Dr. Drew on the Fox Business Network This Sunday
Inspira Financial Appoints Visionary Health Care Leader Matt Marek as President to Drive Next Phase of Growth
WireSep. 26
Inspira Financial Appoints Visionary Health Care Leader Matt Marek as President to Drive Next Phase of Growth
Amazon Bestseller, 'Permission Granted,' Brings Readers on a Healing Journey this Fall
WireSep. 26
Amazon Bestseller, 'Permission Granted,' Brings Readers on a Healing Journey this Fall
Nexera Announces Resignation of Director/Officer
WireSep. 26
Nexera Announces Resignation of Director/Officer
Eccentric Artists’ All-Women Team Wins Best Nevada Film Award for 'HOME: A Mother of 3000'
WireSep. 26
Eccentric Artists’ All-Women Team Wins Best Nevada Film Award for 'HOME: A Mother of 3000'
Sokoman Minerals Reports Strongly-Mineralized Veining in the Western Trend Bulk-Sample Trench at Moosehead Gold Project, Central Newfoundland
WireSep. 26
Sokoman Minerals Reports Strongly-Mineralized Veining in the Western Trend Bulk-Sample Trench at Moosehead Gold Project, Central Newfoundland
Volkswagen’s Exclusive VW Gewürz Ketchup Brand Makes Its U.S. Debut at ChainFEST LA
WireSep. 26
Volkswagen’s Exclusive VW Gewürz Ketchup Brand Makes Its U.S. Debut at ChainFEST LA
Gruber Plastic Surgery's Guide: Choosing the Right Cosmetic Procedure for Best Results
WireSep. 26
Gruber Plastic Surgery's Guide: Choosing the Right Cosmetic Procedure for Best Results
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy