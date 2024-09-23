IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2024 / Allied Universal®, the world's leading security and facility services company, has been named to the Forbes list of America's Best Employers by State (2024), ranking in the top 100 for Illinois, New Jersey and North Carolina.

"Allied Universal is honored to be recognized as one of America's best employers by Forbes magazine," said Steve Jones, global chairman and CEO of Allied Universal. "We are proud to provide a wide range of opportunities for our employees and with a core emphasis on promoting from within. As the third largest private employer in North America, we are committed to helping our diverse workforce grow and realize their career goals and aspirations."

The Forbes list surveyed more than 160,000 employees working for U.S.-based companies with at least 500 people and asked respondents to rank how likely they would recommend their employer to others on a scale of zero to 10. They also were asked to evaluate employers they had worked for within the past two years, and organizations in their industry where family and/or friends have worked.

To read more, visit https://www.forbes.com/lists/best-employers-by-state/.

