September 23, 2024

Allied Universal Named to Forbes List of America's Best Employers by State

AP News, Associated Press

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2024 / Allied Universal®, the world's leading security and facility services company, has been named to the Forbes list of America's Best Employers by State (2024), ranking in the top 100 for Illinois, New Jersey and North Carolina.

"Allied Universal is honored to be recognized as one of America's best employers by Forbes magazine," said Steve Jones, global chairman and CEO of Allied Universal. "We are proud to provide a wide range of opportunities for our employees and with a core emphasis on promoting from within. As the third largest private employer in North America, we are committed to helping our diverse workforce grow and realize their career goals and aspirations."

The Forbes list surveyed more than 160,000 employees working for U.S.-based companies with at least 500 people and asked respondents to rank how likely they would recommend their employer to others on a scale of zero to 10. They also were asked to evaluate employers they had worked for within the past two years, and organizations in their industry where family and/or friends have worked.

To read more, visit https://www.forbes.com/lists/best-employers-by-state/.

About Allied Universal

The world's leading security and facility services provider and trusted partner to more than 400 of the FORTUNE 500, Allied Universal® delivers unparalleled customer relationships, innovative solutions, cutting-edge smart technologies and tailored services that enable clients to focus on their core businesses. With operations in over 100 countries, Allied Universal is the third-largest private employer in North America and seventh in the world. Annual revenue is more than $20 billion. There is no greater purpose and responsibility than serving and safeguarding customers, communities and people. For more information, visit www.aus.com.

# # #

Media Contact:

Kari Garcia

Director of Public Relations - North America

Allied Universal Phone: 949-826-3560

Email: Kari.Garcia@aus.com

Newsroom: ausnewsroom@aus.com

SOURCE: Allied Universal

press release
