NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2024 / Alta Global Group (NYSE:MMA), a pioneering technology company uniting passion and participation in global combat sports with a vision of converting 640 million fans to participants, is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming Emerging Growth Conference on September 26, 2024. During this live, interactive online event, individual and institutional investors, as well as analysts and advisors, will have the opportunity to engage directly with Alta's Founder and CEO.

At the event, Nick Langton, Founder and CEO of Alta Global Group, will discuss how Alta's strategic alliances and ambassadorial partnerships are transforming Alta's business, enabling it to engage millions of combat sports fans across the globe.

Mr. Langton will present and subsequently answer questions from attendees. Submit questions in advance to Questions@EmergingGrowth.com

Alta Global Group will be presenting on September 26, 2024 at 9:40 AM Eastern Time for 30 minutes.

Register here https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1677125&tp_key=64e020ccee&sti=mma to attend the conference and stay updated on important announcements.

If you are unable to join the event live, an archived webcast will be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and on the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel at www.YouTube.com/EmergingGrowthConference. A link will be shared after the event.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth Conference is an interactive platform for public companies to present their developments, growth strategies, and key business updates to the investment community. The conference focuses on companies with strong growth potential and visionary leadership, attracting a diverse audience of individual and institutional investors, investment advisors, and analysts

ABOUT ALTA GLOBAL GROUP LIMITED

Alta Global Group Limited is a technology company that is seeking to increase consumer participation in martial arts and combat sports whilst building upon existing community offerings within the sector. Alta currently has three business units designed to provide services to and monetize all key stakeholders in the sector, namely fans, participants, coaches, gym owners and athletes.

· TrainAlta ( www.trainalta.com ) partners with gyms and coaches to deliver a range of consumer products that drive participation in martial arts for fans and beginners.

· Hype ( www.hype.co ) is a mobile marketing platform designed to help gym owners, coaches and athlete partners grow revenue from their followers and audiences in today's age of social media.