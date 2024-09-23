RICHMOND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2024 / The fall equinox is upon us. As we enter into a season that ushers many through intense external as well as internal shifts, we are faced with revelations: coming to terms what we feel must stay and what may have overstayed its welcome. As the leaves start to change colors and the trees begin to shed their leaves, the collective takes the lead from Mother Nature looking for ways to embrace a renewed version of self, one that reflects on what is no longer serving us in order to realign intentions with our values. It is a time to go inward and contemplate on the ways in which one would like to bloom come springtime.

In Permission Granted, the new bestseller by Candice West, readers journey alongside the author through a series of transformative life chapters, each filled with poignant reflections and hard-won wisdom. Complete with an important "trigger warning," West's vulnerability takes the reader through her darkest hours to embody the permission slip for those that feel that there is no hope. Her healing journey is bold evidence that there is an entire life waiting for you when you are willing to come face to face with your trauma and prioritize your truth.

This memoir dives deep into the heart of human experience, exploring themes of love, trauma, resilience, and the profound journey back to self.

Permission Granted, has reached bestseller status in the following categories on Amazon: Spiritual Growth Self-Help, Marriage & Long-Term Relationships, Women's Personal Spiritual Growth, and Family & Personal Growth.

Through evocative storytelling and candid introspection, West invites readers to witness her battles with shame, guilt, and self-sabotage. Each chapter not only reveals a pivotal era of her life, but also offers readers powerful opportunities for introspection and affirmations to aid in their own healing and growth.

Check out the book trailer for a sneak peek of the new bestseller.

Candice West, the creator of Just PIVOT, Rooted In Fear, and the BLOOM Methodology, is a multi-modality somatic embodiment coach and retired Navy nurse with twenty-two years of service. Since overcoming her own struggles with self-sabotage and self-abandonment, she is now on a mission to support women to reclaim their wholeness of SELF. She emphasizes the importance of proactive change coupled with self-love, self-care, self-compassion, and self-connection to shift from a place of service of others to service to self.

"I want to be a permission slip for others' healing by baring it all. After years of working through my trauma, I discovered that most people need permission-permission to heal, to grow, and to become whole," says West, " Permission Granted is my offering to those ready to reclaim their story and move forward with self-compassion and clarity. True transformation begins when we give ourselves permission and freedom to rewrite our story."