NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2024 / One of the largest privately-owned banks in the United States, Sun West, is minority-owned and minority-led, and it is through this partnership that AngelAi accesses over 40 years of loan data. This vast and diverse dataset helps train AngelAi to process all mortgage loans with fairness and speed, regardless of a borrower's financial complexity or background. By eliminating human bias from the equation, AngelAi ensures that minority homebuyers receive the same efficient service as all other clients, addressing the historical discrimination faced by marginalized communities in the home-buying process.

AngelAi and Sustainable Goals

Combating Racial Bias in the Housing Market

Owning a home has long been a cornerstone of building generational wealth. Yet, for decades, minority communities have been met with disproportionate barriers such as longer approval times, underwriting delays, and hurdles related to credit scores. AngelAi challenges these unfair practices by delivering mortgage loan pre-approvals on demand, provided all necessary documents are submitted. This technological innovation ensures that minority buyers no longer face delays simply due to credit issues or perceived financial complexity.

Bridging the Credit Gap

Over 50% of Americans require some form of credit boost, yet the process of boosting credit has been particularly challenging for minority communities. Historically, these groups have encountered discrimination in efforts to improve their financial standing, further widening the credit gap. AngelAi actively helps borrowers boost their credit at no cost*, democratizing access to financial tools that were once tedious or prohibitively expensive. By doing so, AngelAi is empowering borrowers to improve their financial health and, in turn, their opportunities for home ownership and wealth creation.

Ensuring Accuracy, Empowering Confidence

One of AngelAi's groundbreaking features is its ability to warranty 100% accuracy* in its loan process answers, providing homebuyers with the assurance they need to make informed decisions. In the rare event of an error, Sun West takes full responsibility for any financial discrepancies, ensuring that no buyer is penalized by the system.

Supporting, Not Replacing Human Labor

AngelAi is not designed to replace human labor but to support and streamline the work of real estate professionals. By eliminating manual inefficiencies and leveling the playing field for complex cases, AngelAi enables real estate professionals to deliver higher-quality services and focus on their clients' unique needs.

Advancing UN SDG 10 Through Inclusive Innovation

AngelAi's mission directly aligns with the UN's Sustainable Development Goal 10, which seeks to reduce inequality through the empowerment of marginalized populations and improved access to essential services. By leveraging cutting-edge artificial intelligence, AngelAi is not only revolutionizing the banking and real estate sectors but is also making homeownership more accessible to minority communities that have long been underserved.

*AngelAi's Free Credit Boost Help may have restrictions and fees. For full details, including terms and conditions of the 100% Trusted Warranty, visit angelai.com/terms. AngelAi / Sun West is not affiliated with any third parties. The names and logos are owned by the respective third parties.

About Sun West Mortgage Company (NMLS ID 3277):

At Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc., we dedicate ourselves to offering an amazing experience to our customers. To accomplish this, we empower our loan officers so that they can find great rates and provide the most fitting loan options for each customer - at amazing speed. Our focus on technology has given us an edge in the mortgage industry to offer exceptional turn times so the customers can get into the home of their dreams sooner.z

We are committed to our core values of people, experience, technology, and product. Sun West was founded in 1980 with the perspective of "customers first" and the desire to make the mortgage process easy and stress-free for prospective homeowners. Since then, Sun West has been servicing a multi-billion-dollar loan portfolio and is licensed in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Our 44 years of experience has been passed down to everyone here at Sun West through excellent leadership and capabilities.

For licensing information, go to: www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org. Visit https://www.swmc.com/disclaimer for the full list of license information. Please refer to https://www.swmc.com/TXdis to view Texas Complaint Notice and Servicing Disclosure. In all jurisdictions, the principal (main) licensed location of Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. is 18303 Gridley Rd, Cerritos, CA 90703, Phone: (800) 453-7884.

