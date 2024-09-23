Large copper system at depth confirmed by assays with up to 3.7% Cu

Drilling Highlights

Deep diamond drilling has discovered Cyclone-style copper mineralization at depth and confirmed the prospectivity of the Central Graben area

Drill hole ST24-01 has intersected: 10m @ 1.2% copper ("Cu") from 311 metres ("m") downhole, including, 3m @ 2.2% Cu from 315m downhole, including, 0.5m @ 3.7% Cu from 315.5m downhole

The drilling confirms the large lateral extent of the Storm copper system at depth and highlights the potential of the ‘Deep Copper Horizon' to host large-scale stratigraphic hosted high-grade copper deposits

Assays for a second deep diamond drill hole ST24-02 - drilled approximately 1,500m south of ST24-01 and which intersected 99.2m of visual copper sulfide - are expected in the coming week

Visual estimates of mineral abundance should never be considered a proxy or substitute for laboratory analyses where concentrations or grades are the factor of principal economic interest. Laboratory assays are required to determine the presence and grade of any contained mineralization within the reported visual intersections of copper sulfides. Portable XRF is used as an aid in the determination of mineral type and abundance during the geological logging process.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2024 / Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSXV:BAY)(OTCQB:ATBHF) ("Aston Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on drilling activities at the Storm Copper Project ("Storm" or the "Project") on Somerset Island, Nunavut. The exploration program is being conducted by American West Metals Limited ("American West"), who is the operator of the Project. Aston Bay and American West have formed a 20/80 unincorporated joint venture in respect of the Storm Project property, with Aston Bay maintaining a free carried interest until a decision to mine upon completion of a bankable feasibility study.

Thomas Ullrich, Chief Executive Officer of Aston Bay, commented:

"The first deep drill hole of the year adds another success to the 2024 exploration program at Storm. The style of copper mineralization intercepted, and its stratigraphic location is similar to Cyclone - this may be the fault-offset southern portion of the deposit and could add to a potential future resource.

"In addition to extensions to known mineralization, this discovery highlights the discovery potential of the deeper stratigraphic levels in the Central Graben area, an expanse of over ten square kilometres. Every deep drill hole has hit copper mineralization at approximately the same depth, and we continue to improve our geophysical modeling to hit thicker and higher-grade intercepts in this very large and prospective horizon.

"The value of these deeper discoveries is not limited to the potential value of the copper alone. The geophysical signature of exploration success that we obtain from these drill holes will be fed back into the model to further refine our targeting for even better copper intercepts at depth."

Figure 1: Chalcocite (dark grey) breccia and native copper (metallic) blebs within fractured dolomite in drill hole ST24-01 from approximately 315.87m downhole. This interval yielded 3.7% Cu.

DEEP COPPER SYSTEM PROSPECTIVITY CONFIRMED

Diamond drill hole ST24-01 was designed to test the stratigraphy of the Central Graben and the potential for new zones of copper mineralization within the ‘Deep Copper Horizon' that was discovered during 2023 (see September 26, 2023, Aston Bay news release).

The horizon intersected by ST24-01 is the same interpreted mineralized stratigraphic horizon that hosts the Cyclone Deposit at shallow levels north of the North Graben Fault. Significantly, the drill hole intersected copper mineralization at the same depth as encountered in every other widely-spaced drill hole within the large Central Graben. The consistency of copper mineralization in this horizon highlights the laterally extensive and likely stacked nature of the deep copper system which now covers an area of over 10km2.

The intercepts in ST24-01 further support the potential of Storm to host large-scale stratigraphic and structurally hosted high-grade copper deposits similar to those in the Central African Copperbelt.

Figure 2: Plan view of the Storm area showing the geological interpretation, known copper deposit outlines, major faults, and deep diamond drill hole locations.

DRILL HOLE ST24-01 DETAILS

ST24-01 was drilled to a downhole depth of 385m and intersected a 22m-thick zone of breccia and vein style copper mineralization containing two sub-zones of stronger mineralization.

The upper 2m thick sub-zone contains veinlets of chalcocite hosted within a moderately fractured zone from 302.5m downhole.

The strongest zone of mineralization was intersected between 311m and 321m downhole, displaying the typical sediment hosted copper mineralogical profile with a high-grade core of native copper and chalcocite with peripheral chalcopyrite and other less copper-rich sulfide minerals (Table 1 and Figure 3).

The copper mineralization is hosted near the top of a thick sequence of fractured dolomudstone of the Allen Bay Formation. The Allen Bay is the main host of the copper mineralization within the Storm area, and the stratigraphic position near the top of the formation also hosts Cyclone, the largest deposit discovered to date.

Mineralization encountered in ST24-01 could represent the southern continuation of Cyclone within the down-thrown Central Graben block (Figure 4), demonstrating the discovery potential for additional large and high-grade deposits. Further, the intersection of copper mineralization at the same stratigraphic position in every widely-spaced deep hole drilled to date highlights the prospectivity of the entire 10km2 Central Graben. This large and relatively unexplored area is a key target for follow-up drilling.

Table 1: Summary of recent significant drilling intersections for drill hole ST24-01 (>0.2% Cu).

Figure 3: Downhole drilling data from ST24-01 showing (left to right), natural log curve of copper grades, shaded copper bins (>0.2%) within drill hole trace, and copper assay value (ppm).

Table 2: Details for deep diamond drill hole ST24-01.

Figure 4: Schematic geological section at 464730E showing the Cyclone interpreted copper mineralized zone, mineralized intervals in existing drilling outside of Cyclone, including ST24-01. The mineralization intersected by ST24-01 is situated immediately below the Cape Storm Formation, similar to the Cyclone Deposit. Here the Central Graben block is interpreted to be displaced downward approximately 250m.

Qualified Person

Michael Dufresne, M.Sc., P.Geol., P.Geo., is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release.

About the Storm Copper and Seal Zinc-Silver Projects, Nunavut

The Nunavut property consists of 173 contiguous mining claims covering an area of approximately 219,257 hectares on Somerset Island, Nunavut, Canada. The Storm Project comprises both the Storm Copper Project, a high-grade sediment-hosted copper discovery (intersections including 110m* @ 2.5% Cu from surface and 56.3* @ 3.1% Cu from 12.2m as well as the Seal Zinc Deposit (intersections including 14.4m* @ 10.6% Zn, 28.7g/t Ag from 51.8m and 22.3m* @ 23.0% Zn, 5.1g/t Ag from 101.5m). Additionally, there are numerous underexplored and undrilled targets within the 120-kilometre strike length of the mineralized trend, including the Tornado copper prospect where 10 grab samples yielded >1% Cu up to 32% Cu in gossans. The Nunavut property is now the subject of an 80/20 unincorporated joint venture with American West (see "Agreement with American West" below for more details).

Storm Discovery and Historical Work