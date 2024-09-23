VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2024 / Banyan Gold Corp. (the "Company" or "Banyan") (TSXV:BYN)(OTCQB:BYAGF) welcomes the announcement of federal Government Funding to study the connection of the British Columbia and Yukon Electrical Grids and also announces issuing incentive stock options.

Yukon Grid Connect Funding

On September 20, 2024, Natural Resources Canada announced conditional approval for $40 million in federal funding to undertake pre-feasibility activities to advance a high-voltage transmission line network connecting the Yukon electrical grid to the North American grid in British Columbia. The announcement was made by the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, with the Honourable Josie Osborne, British Columbia's Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation, and the Honourable Ranj Pillai, Premier of the Yukon.

The funding is being provided through the Critical Minerals Infrastructure Fund, which will advance the Yukon in expanding its green energy capacity to support future development for the exploration and mining sectors. A three-phased 138 Kilovolt-amps ("KVa") powerline (energized to 69Kva) currently transects the AurMac project positioning Banyan to directly benefit from a potential Yukon to British Columbia grid connection.

"The allocation of funding to plan for a potential connection between the Yukon and British Columbia electrical grids is important as it could bring additional green energy to benefit all Yukoners and potentially support Banyan's AurMac Project," Tara Christie, President & CEO, stated.

Stock Options Grant

The Board of Directors of the Company have granted 400,000 stock options to purchase 400,000 shares at an exercise price of $0.22 per share with a vesting period of up to 18 months. The options are being granted with a five-year term.

The stock options are being issued to directors, officers, consultants, advisors and exploration staff of the Company. The options were granted under and are subject to the terms and conditions of the Company's stock option plan.

Qualified Persons

Paul D. Gray, P.Geo., is a "Qualified Person" as ‎defined under NI 43-101, and has reviewed and approved the content of this news release. Mr. Gray is a consultant to Banyan and has verified the data disclosed in this news release, including the sampling, ‎‎analytical and test data underlying the information.

About Banyan

Banyan's primary asset, the AurMac Project is located in Canada's Yukon Territory. The current inferred Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the AurMac Project of 7.0 million ounces has an effective date of February 6, 2024.

The 173 square kilometres ("sq km") AurMac Project lies 40 km from Mayo, Yukon. The AurMac Project is transected by the main Yukon highway and benefits from a 3-phase powerline, existing power station and cell phone coverage. Banyan has the right to earn up to a 100% interest, in both the Aurex and McQuesten Properties respectively, subject to certain royalties.

The inferred MRE for the AurMac Project was prepared on February 6, 2024, and consisted of 7,003,000 ounces of gold (see Table 1) hosted within near surface, road accessible pit constrained Mineral Resources contained in two near/on-surface deposits: the Airstrip and Powerline Deposits.

