Betty Crocker X Goose Creek Debuting September 2024

LIBERTY, KY / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2024 / Goose Creek is thrilled to unveil its latest collaboration with one of America's most iconic baking brands, Betty Crocker. Our collaboration brings to life those delicious and comforting baked treats you know and love, and transforms them into authentic, room-filling scented candles. Betty Crocker has been a trusted and beloved name in America, delivering many of the country's favorite baked goods for over 100 years. Goose Creek is delighted to bring a new dimension to those favorites through extraordinary fragrance.

Betty Crocker x Goose Creek

You'll find many of Betty Crocker's long-standing baking mixes represented in Goose Creek's new candle collection, such as the nutty and yummy Peanut Butter Cookie, and the sweet and spicy Gingerbread Cake. Each candle in this collaboration perfectly captures all the aromas of each homemade treat. Working with the world's leading perfumers, Goose Creek has meticulously translated through fragrance what makes Betty Crocker so popular.

Jordan Meece, Chief Marketing Officer at Goose Creek, shares the excitement surrounding the collaboration: "Working with the Betty Crocker team has been such an honor. I grew up loving so many of the treats from Betty Crocker and to be able to turn those into delicious new candles has been so much fun! With this new collaboration, I'm thrilled people will have the opportunity to experience Betty Crocker's delicious baked goods in a whole new way."

Established in 1998, Goose Creek continues its commitment to superior quality, producing premium candles known for their long-lasting, aromatic excellence. The Betty Crocker x Goose Creek candles are no exception, promising a clean, potent, and lead-free burn. Priced for accessibility, each candle invites fans to experience through fragrance the rich fudgy decadence of Triple Chocolate Chunk Brownies or seasonal favorites like the Pumpkin Spice Cookie.

The full Betty Crocker x Goose Creek candle collection will be filling homes with delicious aromas starting September 2024. This collaboration brings a total of nine brand-new candles available exclusively online at www.goosecreekcandle.com. Follow Goose Creek and the Betty Crocker social media channels for all the latest updates on this and future collaborations.

