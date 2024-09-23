"This partnership marks a significant step forward in our mission to transform care delivery through advanced remote monitoring technology," said Dr. Waqaas Al-Siddiq, founder and CEO of Biotricity. "By collaborating with leaders across medical systems, we are not only enhancing patients' healthcare journeys but also addressing the urgent need for accessible solutions."

Biotricity offers the world's only remote three-channel compact cardiac monitoring device, providing healthcare professionals with essential insights into patients' health, facilitating quicker treatment to optimize outcomes. The company's high-quality data results in decreased patient risk and significantly enhanced clinic workflow efficiency. Moreover, Biotricity empowers healthcare professionals to increase their revenue fivefold compared to existing solutions. This is especially vital as 30% of rural hospitals face the threat of closure due to financial pressures, which would leave 60 million Americans in those regions with limited access to care.

Integration of Biotricity's advanced cardiac monitoring solutions into major hospitals will poise the company to play a crucial role in reshaping how cardiovascular health and other chronic diseases are managed. For more information about Biotricity and its innovative healthcare solutions, please visit Biotricity.

Biotricity is reforming the healthcare market by bridging the gap in remote monitoring and chronic care management. Doctors and patients trust Biotricity's unparalleled standard for preventive & personal care, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for chronic conditions. The company develops comprehensive remote health monitoring solutions for the medical and consumer markets. To learn more, visit www.biotricity.com.

