Catheter Precision, Inc. Expands LockeT Distribution to Middle East

FORT MILL, SC / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2024 / Catheter Precision, Inc. (the"Company") (NYSE American:VTAK), a US based medical device pioneering electrophysiology products, announced that it has completed a distribution agreement for LockeT with Dubai based company Forum Medical.

The distribution agreement also includes partnerships with additional distributors in the Middle East, expanding LockeT distribution to Georgia, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.

"LockeT is a safe low-cost device that provides the benefit of quick hemostasis after venous access, while removing burdens related to time and staff availability", said David Jenkins, Chief Executive Officer for Catheter Precision. "For these reasons, LockeT continues to be a highly sought after product in international markets, as well as the United States, and we are excited to be able to provide this unique tool to physicians in new markets."

About LockeT

Catheter Precision's LockeT is a suture retention device intended to assist in hemostasis after percutaneous venous punctures. LockeT is a Class 1 device registered with the FDA.

About Catheter Precision

Catheter Precision is an innovative U.S.-based medical device company bringing new solutions to market to improve the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. It is focused on developing groundbreaking technology for electrophysiology procedures by collaborating with physicians and continuously advancing its products.

