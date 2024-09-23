Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
WireSeptember 24, 2024

Catheter Precision, Inc. Receives Chinese Patent for LockeT

FORT MILL, SC / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2024 / Catheter Precision, Inc. (VTAK:NYSE/American), a company engaged in the development and marketing of technologically advanced products for the cardiac electrophysiology market, today announced that has received notification of the issuance of its first LockeT patent in the country of China.

AP News, Associated Press
FORT MILL, SC / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2024 / Catheter Precision, Inc. (VTAK:NYSE/American), a company engaged in the development and marketing of technologically advanced products for the cardiac electrophysiology market, today announced ...
FORT MILL, SC / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2024 / Catheter Precision, Inc. (VTAK:NYSE/American), a company engaged in the development and marketing of technologically advanced products for the cardiac electrophysiology market, today announced ...

FORT MILL, SC / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2024 / Catheter Precision, Inc. (VTAK:NYSE/American), a company engaged in the development and marketing of technologically advanced products for the cardiac electrophysiology market, today announced that has received notification of the issuance of its first LockeT patent in the country of China.

Locket is a suture retention device used in the closure of percutaneous catheter access sites during any number of catheter procedures including electrophysiology, structural heart, and vascular surgery procedures. Locket is currently sold in the US and select international territories. Catheter Precision is awaiting CE mark certification, expected in the first quarter of 2025, which opens up the large market of European countries.

David Jenkins, CEO of Catheter Precision, commented: "China represents a very large market for LockeT, given that LockeT is a low-cost alternative to other closure devices. Our clinical data demonstrate that LockeT is easy to apply, comfortable to the patient, and works well in the overall groin management of the patient, including early ambulation and same day discharge from the hospital. We are happy to see the Locket intellectual property rights issued in the international markets."

Contact Information

Missiaen Huck

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

COO

mhuck@catheterprecision.com

9736912000

SOURCE: Catheter Precision, Inc.

press release
Advertisement
Related
WireOct. 10
Severe solar storm could stress U.S. power grids even more
WireOct. 10
Rare comet brightens night skies in October
WireOct. 10
Social Security’s cost of living increase will be around 2.5...
WireSep. 28
The keg has been tapped in Germany
Related
Telomir Pharmaceuticals Special Advisor Dr. Michael Roizen to Discuss Telomir-1 and the Science of Longevity on Health Uncensored With Dr. Drew on the Fox Business Network This Sunday
WireSep. 26
Telomir Pharmaceuticals Special Advisor Dr. Michael Roizen to Discuss Telomir-1 and the Science of Longevity on Health Uncensored With Dr. Drew on the Fox Business Network This Sunday
Inspira Financial Appoints Visionary Health Care Leader Matt Marek as President to Drive Next Phase of Growth
WireSep. 26
Inspira Financial Appoints Visionary Health Care Leader Matt Marek as President to Drive Next Phase of Growth
Amazon Bestseller, 'Permission Granted,' Brings Readers on a Healing Journey this Fall
WireSep. 26
Amazon Bestseller, 'Permission Granted,' Brings Readers on a Healing Journey this Fall
Nexera Announces Resignation of Director/Officer
WireSep. 26
Nexera Announces Resignation of Director/Officer
Eccentric Artists’ All-Women Team Wins Best Nevada Film Award for 'HOME: A Mother of 3000'
WireSep. 26
Eccentric Artists’ All-Women Team Wins Best Nevada Film Award for 'HOME: A Mother of 3000'
Sokoman Minerals Reports Strongly-Mineralized Veining in the Western Trend Bulk-Sample Trench at Moosehead Gold Project, Central Newfoundland
WireSep. 26
Sokoman Minerals Reports Strongly-Mineralized Veining in the Western Trend Bulk-Sample Trench at Moosehead Gold Project, Central Newfoundland
Volkswagen’s Exclusive VW Gewürz Ketchup Brand Makes Its U.S. Debut at ChainFEST LA
WireSep. 26
Volkswagen’s Exclusive VW Gewürz Ketchup Brand Makes Its U.S. Debut at ChainFEST LA
Gruber Plastic Surgery's Guide: Choosing the Right Cosmetic Procedure for Best Results
WireSep. 26
Gruber Plastic Surgery's Guide: Choosing the Right Cosmetic Procedure for Best Results
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy