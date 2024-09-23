Central-Current Conditions

Central Region Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM CDT Wednesday, September 18, 2024
City/Town, State;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Austin, TX;Partly cloudy;84;SE;6;56%
Baton Rouge, LA;Mostly clear;75;ENE;1;95%
Bismarck, ND;Cloudy;73;E;13;82%
Chicago, IL;Clear;64;E;3;90%
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;Partly cloudy;79;ESE;10;66%
Des Moines, IA;Mostly clear;74;SE;8;63%
Dodge City, KS;Cloudy;70;ESE;8;93%
Duluth, MN;Mostly cloudy;64;N;2;95%
El Paso, TX;Partly cloudy;82;NW;10;24%
Fargo, ND;Mostly cloudy;76;SSE;10;64%
Houston, TX;Mostly cloudy;80;SSE;4;79%
Kansas City, MO;Mostly clear;78;SSE;8;57%
Little Rock, AR;Partly cloudy;69;NNE;1;89%
Madison, WI;Clear;56;ENE;1;85%
Milwaukee, WI;Clear;63;Calm;0;83%
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;Mostly cloudy;74;SE;8;61%
New Orleans, LA;Mostly clear;81;NNW;1;81%
Oklahoma City, OK;Clear;73;SSE;9;72%
Omaha, NE;Mostly cloudy;74;SSE;13;73%
San Antonio, TX;Mostly clear;80;SSE;6;76%
Sioux Falls, SD;Cloudy;75;SSE;18;70%
Springfield, IL;Clear;59;Calm;0;83%
St. Louis, MO;Clear;62;ENE;1;88%
Tulsa, OK;Clear;73;SE;4;77%
Wichita, KS;Partly cloudy;71;SSE;10;78%
