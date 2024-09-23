Central-Current Conditions

Central Region Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM CDT Saturday, September 21, 2024
City/Town, State;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Austin, TX;Mostly clear;84;Calm;2;66%
Baton Rouge, LA;Clear;79;NE;1;84%
Bismarck, ND;Mostly cloudy;63;NW;8;74%
Chicago, IL;Clear;71;N;2;84%
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;Partly cloudy;86;SSE;12;54%
Des Moines, IA;Clear;74;SSE;3;51%
Dodge City, KS;Cloudy;75;S;10;61%
Duluth, MN;Clear;58;SW;4;79%
El Paso, TX;Mostly cloudy;81;WSW;4;27%
Fargo, ND;Partly cloudy;65;SE;5;63%
Houston, TX;Mostly cloudy;81;SSE;1;82%
Kansas City, MO;Partly cloudy;84;SSW;7;54%
Little Rock, AR;Mostly clear;80;SW;1;73%
Madison, WI;Clear;60;NW;1;87%
Milwaukee, WI;Clear;65;Calm;0;84%
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;Partly cloudy;68;SE;6;58%
New Orleans, LA;Mostly clear;82;SSW;1;75%
Oklahoma City, OK;Mostly clear;84;S;5;56%
Omaha, NE;Partly cloudy;75;Calm;0;51%
San Antonio, TX;Mostly cloudy;80;SE;3;76%
Sioux Falls, SD;Clear;75;SSE;17;44%
Springfield, IL;Partly cloudy;62;Calm;0;86%
St. Louis, MO;Cloudy;76;ENE;1;85%
Tulsa, OK;Mostly clear;85;S;3;58%
Wichita, KS;Showers;78;SE;6;77%
