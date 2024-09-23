Central-Current Conditions

Central Region Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM CDT Friday, September 20, 2024
_____
City/Town, State;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Austin, TX;Mostly clear;83;N;7;73%
Baton Rouge, LA;Mostly clear;77;NE;2;95%
Bismarck, ND;Clear;57;W;7;69%
Chicago, IL;Mostly cloudy;71;SSE;6;53%
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;Partly cloudy;86;SSE;14;54%
Des Moines, IA;Mostly cloudy;76;NNW;3;84%
Dodge City, KS;Clear;65;E;6;65%
Duluth, MN;Partly cloudy;64;SW;5;98%
El Paso, TX;Partly cloudy;82;NNW;4;20%
Fargo, ND;Partly cloudy;64;SW;6;65%
Houston, TX;Mostly clear;80;WNW;2;88%
Kansas City, MO;Clear;78;SSW;8;70%
Little Rock, AR;Mostly clear;76;SSE;3;79%
Madison, WI;Thunderstorms;67;N;4;92%
Milwaukee, WI;Cloudy;74;S;9;63%
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;Clear;71;SSW;6;72%
New Orleans, LA;Partly cloudy;80;WNW;2;81%
Oklahoma City, OK;Mostly clear;83;S;11;55%
Omaha, NE;Clear;66;N;3;72%
San Antonio, TX;Mostly clear;79;SSE;4;86%
Sioux Falls, SD;Clear;63;Calm;0;75%
Springfield, IL;Clear;75;S;8;65%
St. Louis, MO;Mostly clear;74;S;4;76%
Tulsa, OK;Mostly clear;78;S;5;83%
Wichita, KS;Clear;71;W;4;86%
_____
