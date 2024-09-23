Central-Current Conditions

Central Region Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM CDT Wednesday, September 25, 2024
City/Town, State;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Austin, TX;Mostly clear;78;SSE;5;75%
Baton Rouge, LA;Mostly cloudy;80;WSW;3;83%
Bismarck, ND;Clear;53;WSW;1;66%
Chicago, IL;Partly cloudy;61;WNW;5;96%
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;Clear;78;S;9;63%
Des Moines, IA;Clear;61;Calm;0;75%
Dodge City, KS;Clear;58;NW;6;66%
Duluth, MN;Clear;55;SW;3;85%
El Paso, TX;Mostly clear;80;ENE;4;22%
Fargo, ND;Clear;53;SW;4;72%
Houston, TX;Cloudy;78;W;2;90%
Kansas City, MO;Clear;61;W;3;83%
Little Rock, AR;Cloudy;66;NW;2;78%
Madison, WI;Clear;53;WNW;4;86%
Milwaukee, WI;Partly cloudy;61;WNW;6;83%
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;Clear;61;Calm;0;77%
New Orleans, LA;Mostly clear;79;S;2;85%
Oklahoma City, OK;Clear;63;NE;5;92%
Omaha, NE;Clear;57;Calm;0;80%
San Antonio, TX;Partly cloudy;79;NE;4;64%
Sioux Falls, SD;Clear;52;Calm;0;80%
Springfield, IL;Mostly cloudy;60;WSW;5;96%
St. Louis, MO;Mostly clear;60;SW;3;93%
Tulsa, OK;Clear;60;NNW;3;92%
Wichita, KS;Clear;57;WNW;3;85%
