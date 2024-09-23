Central-Current Conditions

Central Region Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM CDT Tuesday, September 24, 2024
City/Town, State;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Austin, TX;Partly cloudy;79;Calm;0;68%
Baton Rouge, LA;Clear;78;SSW;1;86%
Bismarck, ND;Mostly clear;53;WNW;4;86%
Chicago, IL;Cloudy;64;NE;1;93%
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;Clear;74;Calm;0;73%
Des Moines, IA;Mostly cloudy;64;SE;7;83%
Dodge City, KS;Clear;56;S;6;77%
Duluth, MN;Mostly cloudy;51;WSW;2;79%
El Paso, TX;Clear;78;E;3;40%
Fargo, ND;Cloudy;57;SW;2;94%
Houston, TX;Partly cloudy;81;ESE;1;82%
Kansas City, MO;Clear;62;W;3;86%
Little Rock, AR;Mostly cloudy;73;NW;1;75%
Madison, WI;Mostly cloudy;56;NNE;1;88%
Milwaukee, WI;Mostly cloudy;64;E;8;77%
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;Clear;55;SE;2;73%
New Orleans, LA;Mostly clear;82;S;1;77%
Oklahoma City, OK;Clear;62;S;1;91%
Omaha, NE;Clear;53;S;1;85%
San Antonio, TX;Partly cloudy;79;ENE;2;70%
Sioux Falls, SD;Showers;61;S;3;55%
Springfield, IL;Cloudy;65;E;6;100%
St. Louis, MO;Cloudy;67;NNE;1;97%
Tulsa, OK;Clear;62;NE;1;96%
Wichita, KS;Clear;56;N;1;92%
