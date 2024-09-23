Review of Technical Information

The scientific and technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Sergio Gelcich, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration for Cerrado Gold Inc., who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101.

About GeoEstima

GeoEstima, based in Santiago, Chile, has a consolidated experience spanning over a decade. Is a specialized consulting firm in economic geology, geometallurgy, and mining, dedicated to providing services to the global minerals industry. Our mission is to offer top-tier advisory and consultancy services to clients, delivering comprehensive solutions developed by a highly experienced team deeply committed to their work.

The GeoEstima team comprises seventeen distinguished professionals, 41% of whom are women. Of these, 75% are highly qualified geologists, and 60% hold at least a master's degree in their respective fields. Furthermore, over half of the team members boast at least ten years of hands-on experience. At GeoEstima, we blend the extensive experience of our seasoned professionals with the innovative mindset of emerging talents embarking on their careers. The result is a dynamic and collaborative team that fosters innovation and continuous growth.

GeoEstima brings expertise across various areas spanning the entire mining business chain, including exploration, mine planning, mineral resource/reserve assessments, geometallurgy, strategic business planning, mining operations, financial evaluations, and exploration. Specifically, we provide guidance and consultancy in economic geology and strategic mining planning for exploration, mining, and engineering companies, as well as for acquisitions, mining planning, and control.

About Cerrado

Cerrado Gold is a Toronto-based gold production, development, and exploration company focused on gold projects in South America. The Company is the 100% owner of both the producing Minera Don Nicolás and Las Calandrias mine in Santa Cruz province, Argentina, and the Monte Do Carmo development project, located in Tocantins State, Brazil. In Canada, Cerrado Gold is developing it's 100% owned Mont Sorcier DRI Iron project located outside of Chibougamou, Quebec.

In Argentina, Cerrado is maximizing asset value at its Minera Don Nicolas operation through continued operational optimization and is growing production through its operations at the Las Calandrias Heap Leach project. An extensive campaign of exploration is ongoing to further unlock potential resources in our highly prospective land package in the heart of the Deseado Masiff.

In Canada, Cerrado holds a 100% interest in the Mont Sorcier DRI Iron Ore project, which has the potential to produce a premium iron ore concentrate over a long mine life at low operating costs and low capital intensity. Furthermore, its high grade and high purity product facilitates the migration of steel producers from blast furnaces to electric arc furnaces, contributing to the decarbonization of the industry and the achievement of SDG goals.

For more information about Cerrado, please visit our website at: www.cerradogold.com

Mark Brennan

CEO and Chairman

Mike McAllister

Vice President, Investor Relations

Tel: +1-647-805-5662

mmcallister@cerradogold.com

Cautionary Statement on Mineral Resource Estimates

All Mineral Resource estimates of the Company disclosed or referenced in this news release have been prepared in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves dated May 10, 2014 ("2014 CIM Definition Standards"), whose definitions are incorporated by reference in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"):

Mineral resource: is a concentration or occurrence of material of economic interest in or on the Earth's crust in such form, grade or quality, and quantity that there are reasonable prospects for economic extraction. A mineral resource is a reasonable estimate of mineralization, taking into account relevant factors such as cut-off grade, likely mining dimensions, location or continuity, that, with the assumed and justifiable technical and economic conditions, is likely to, in whole or in part, become economically extractable.

Inferred mineral resource: is that part of a mineral resource for which quantity and grade or quality can be estimated on the basis of geological evidence and limited sampling and reasonably assumed, but not verified, geological and grade continuity. The estimate is based on limited information and sampling gathered through appropriate techniques from locations such as outcrops, trenches, pits, workings and drill holes. An inferred mineral resource has a lower level of confidence than that applying to an indicated mineral resource and must not be converted to a mineral reserve. It is reasonably expected that the majority of inferred mineral resources could be upgraded to indicated mineral resources with continued exploration.

Indicated mineral resource: that part of a mineral resource for which quantity, grade or quality, densities, shape and physical characteristics can be estimated with a level of confidence sufficient to allow the appropriate application of technical and economic parameters to support mine planning and evaluation of the economic viability of the deposit. The estimate is based on detailed and reliable exploration and testing information gathered through appropriate techniques from locations such as outcrops, trenches, pits, workings and drill holes that are spaced closely enough for geological and grade continuity to be reasonably assumed. An indicated mineral resource has a lower level of confidence than that applying to a measured mineral resource and may only be converted to a probable mineral reserve.

Measured mineral resource: that part of a mineral resource for which quantity, grade or quality, densities, shape and physical characteristics are so well established that they can be estimated with confidence sufficient to allow the appropriate application of technical and economic parameters to support production planning and evaluation of the economic viability of the deposit. The estimate is based on detailed and reliable exploration, sampling and testing information gathered through appropriate techniques from locations such as outcrops, trenches, pits, workings and drill holes that are spaced closely enough to confirm both geological and grade continuity. A measured mineral resource has a higher level of confidence than that applying to either an indicated mineral resource or an inferred mineral resource. It may be converted to a proven mineral reserve or to a probable mineral reserve.

Disclaimer

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that discusses predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding the business and operations of Cerrado, economics of the Minera Don Nicolas mine located in Santa Cruz Province, Argentina (the "Project"), expected gold production (and the grade of such gold production) from the Project and projected operating, all-in sustaining and capital costs associated with the Company's planned operation at the Project; a future feasibility study providing higher accuracy and reduced risk with respect to the Company's plans and estimates with respect to the Project, including with respect to costing accuracy and scheduling improvements; the filing of a technical report reflecting the results of a feasibility study by the Company; the estimated mine life of the Project; estimates of mineral reserves and mineral resources, including the assumptions and estimates used to generate such mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates; the Project development and mining plans, planned mining and operational methods and specifications and expected ore, waste and overburden to be mined, strip ratios and gold and silver recovery; gold price, silver price and exchange rate assumptions; sensitivity analysis in respect of the Project; the potential for resource conversion, project extension and exploration to increase expected mine life and expand expected gold production; planned improvements to the environmental impact of the Project; the projected construction and operating timelines for the Project, including the Project being fully permitted for construction and to enter operation; the Company's closure and reclamation plans, including the costs associated therewith; plans regarding the drill, load and haul fleet; planned metallurgy and production processes;; completing supplemental geotechnical and hydrogeological site investigation work; progressing and achieving final permitting; commencement of drilling and exploration programs; the merits of the Project; the Company's plans and objectives with respect to the Project and the timing related thereto, including with respect to permitting, construction, improved economics and finance ability, and de-risking development risks; and other statements regarding future plans, expectations, guidance, projections, objectives, estimates and forecasts, the likelihood of the option being exercised on the Company's Brazilian asset and receipt of funds related thereto, as well as statements as to management's expectations with respect to such matters.

In making the forward- looking statements contained in this press release, Cerrado has made certain assumptions. Although Cerrado believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, Cerrado disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

SOURCE: Cerrado Gold Inc.

press release