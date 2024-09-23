Sections
WireSeptember 19, 2024

Clear Start Tax Revolutionizes Tax Relief With a Unique Approach and Client-Centered Strategies

Delivering innovative tax solutions and unmatched client support across the United States, Clear Start Tax sets a new standard in tax liability resolution.

AP News, Associated Press

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2024 / Clear Start Tax, a leader in the tax resolution industry, is transforming the way taxpayers manage their financial hardships through a unique approach, innovative financial analysis, and a commitment to long-term client success. With a client-first focus, the company prides itself on creative, outside-the-box strategies, allowing it to secure favorable outcomes for even the most challenging cases.

Founded on the principle of providing taxpayers with the personalized support they need to overcome financial burdens, Clear Start Tax has grown into a firm known for its dedication to innovation and relentless pursuit of results that truly benefit its clients.

Unique Approach to Financial Analysis

Clear Start Tax stands out by conducting a comprehensive review of each client's financial situation, identifying opportunities that are often missed by other tax firms. This includes a thorough analysis of assets, liabilities, and personal hardships. In one notable case, the firm successfully argued that private school tuition should be an allowable expense due to a client's relocation to an area with underperforming public schools-a result typically deemed impossible in standard practices.

"Our job is to think outside the box for our clients, no matter how complex their situation may seem," says the Head of Client Solutions at Clear Start Tax. "By thoroughly reviewing each financial analysis, we can identify opportunities to reduce liabilities, remove inaccessible assets from the equation, and ultimately secure better outcomes for our clients."

Outside-the-Box Thinking for Every Client

Clear Start Tax's team of experts refuses to accept initial IRS financial reviews at face value. The firm is known for reclassifying assets-such as retirement accounts that cannot be accessed until a certain age - and advocating for their exclusion in IRS assessments.

For example, Clear Start Tax successfully demonstrated that a 40-year-old client's retirement account could not be touched until age 62, convincing the IRS to exclude it from the financial analysis. Similarly, self-employed clients facing significant tax liabilities have benefited from the Clear Start Tax strategy of establishing them as S corporations, reducing future liabilities while ensuring compliance with IRS regulations.

"We dig into every detail," continues the Head of Client Solutions. "We don't stop until we've found the best possible resolution, whether that's an offer in compromise, a manageable payment plan, or a long-term financial strategy that works for the client."

Comprehensive, A-to-Z Service

Unlike other firms, Clear Start Tax provides full-service support to its clients, guiding them through every step of the tax resolution process and beyond. The firm does not charge clients at every stage; instead, it offers continuous assistance and revisits cases as clients' financial situations evolve. With a 24/7 support system, clients can rely on the company to provide help when needed.

"Many firms stop once a resolution is achieved, but we remain by our clients' side for the long haul," says the Head of Client Solutions. "We work to ensure that if a client's financial situation changes, we're able to revisit the case and make adjustments, whether through renegotiating an offer in compromise or adjusting payment plans."

Client Success Stories

Clear Start Tax unique approach has yielded remarkable successes. One client, caring for a disabled child, faced mounting tax liabilities without consideration for caregiving expenses. Clear Start Tax successfully argued that these costs should be factored into the IRS's financial analysis, resulting in a significantly reduced tax liability and a manageable payment plan.

Another client was able to avoid liquidating retirement assets after Clear Start Tax demonstrated that the funds were essential for future living expenses, successfully excluding them from the IRS's assessment.

About Clear Start Tax

Clear Start Tax is a full-service tax liability resolution firm that serves taxpayers throughout the entire United States. The company specializes in assisting individuals and businesses with a wide range of IRS and state tax issues, including back taxes, wage garnishment relief, IRS appeals, offers in compromise, and more. Clear Start Tax helps taxpayers apply for the IRS Fresh Start program, providing expert guidance in tax resolution. Fully accredited and A+ rated by the Better Business Bureau, the firm's unique approach and commitment to long-term client success distinguish it as a leader in the tax resolution industry.

Press Inquiries:

Clear Start Tax

https://clearstarttax.com/

Corporate Communications Department

Email: seo@clearstarttax.com

Phone: 949-800-4044

SOURCE: Clear Start Tax

press release
