Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
WireSeptember 25, 2024

Coaching.com Releases Enhanced Group Coaching Capabilities

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2024 / Coaching.com, a leading provider of coaching enablement solutions, today announced the expansion of its Coaching Enablement Platform™ to include a powerful group coaching module. This release empowers organizations to cultivate cross-functional collaboration, enhance problem-solving, and develop leadership capabilities through the delivery of coaching at scale.

AP News, Associated Press
BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2024 / Coaching.com, a leading provider of coaching enablement solutions, today announced the expansion of its Coaching Enablement Platform™ to include a powerful group coaching module. This release ...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2024 / Coaching.com, a leading provider of coaching enablement solutions, today announced the expansion of its Coaching Enablement Platform™ to include a powerful group coaching module. This release ...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2024 / Coaching.com, a leading provider of coaching enablement solutions, today announced the expansion of its Coaching Enablement Platform™ to include a powerful group coaching module. This release ...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2024 / Coaching.com, a leading provider of coaching enablement solutions, today announced the expansion of its Coaching Enablement Platform™ to include a powerful group coaching module. This release ...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2024 / Coaching.com, a leading provider of coaching enablement solutions, today announced the expansion of its Coaching Enablement Platform™ to include a powerful group coaching module. This release ...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2024 / Coaching.com, a leading provider of coaching enablement solutions, today announced the expansion of its Coaching Enablement Platform™ to include a powerful group coaching module. This release ...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2024 / Coaching.com, a leading provider of coaching enablement solutions, today announced the expansion of its Coaching Enablement Platform™ to include a powerful group coaching module. This release empowers organizations to cultivate cross-functional collaboration, enhance problem-solving, and develop leadership capabilities through the delivery of coaching at scale.

"At Coaching.com, we recognize the immense potential of group coaching to drive transformative change within organizations," said Alex Pascal, CEO of Coaching.com. "Our latest release enables both coaching providers and enterprises using coaching to harness the collective wisdom and diverse perspectives of the group, fostering a culture of shared learning, growth, and success."

The enhanced Coaching Enablement Platform™ empowers organizations to create, customize, and conduct multiple group coaching engagements while receiving comprehensive analytics to gain valuable insights into the group progress and performance. This latest update gives coaching companies and administrators advanced flexibility to build group coaching plans that fit the needs of their clients, coaches, and employees. With integrated group video conferencing and a comprehensive suite of collaboration tools they can deploy custom coaching experiences that leverage both group and individual coaching sessions.

"Whether you're coaching large groups of people with little connection or coaching tightly-knit teams, our platform gives you a structured space to explore challenges, brainstorm solutions, and make informed decisions together," said Charlotte Saulny, President & COO of Coaching.com. "This allows you to harness the power of coaching at a whole new level."

To learn more about Coaching.com's group and team coaching capabilities and to start transforming your organization, visit coaching.com/group-coaching.

About Coaching.com

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Coaching.com is the world's leading Coaching Enablement Platform™, empowering coaches and organizations to deliver, manage, and scale impactful coaching experiences. With cutting-edge technology and a global network of coaches, Coaching.com is transforming the coaching industry to activate human potential and drive organizational success.

Contact:

Fraser McNaught

Coaching.com

press@coaching.com

SOURCE: Coaching.com

press release
Advertisement
Related
WireOct. 10
Severe solar storm could stress U.S. power grids even more
WireOct. 10
Rare comet brightens night skies in October
WireOct. 10
Social Security’s cost of living increase will be around 2.5...
WireSep. 28
The keg has been tapped in Germany
Related
Telomir Pharmaceuticals Special Advisor Dr. Michael Roizen to Discuss Telomir-1 and the Science of Longevity on Health Uncensored With Dr. Drew on the Fox Business Network This Sunday
WireSep. 26
Telomir Pharmaceuticals Special Advisor Dr. Michael Roizen to Discuss Telomir-1 and the Science of Longevity on Health Uncensored With Dr. Drew on the Fox Business Network This Sunday
Inspira Financial Appoints Visionary Health Care Leader Matt Marek as President to Drive Next Phase of Growth
WireSep. 26
Inspira Financial Appoints Visionary Health Care Leader Matt Marek as President to Drive Next Phase of Growth
Amazon Bestseller, 'Permission Granted,' Brings Readers on a Healing Journey this Fall
WireSep. 26
Amazon Bestseller, 'Permission Granted,' Brings Readers on a Healing Journey this Fall
Nexera Announces Resignation of Director/Officer
WireSep. 26
Nexera Announces Resignation of Director/Officer
Eccentric Artists’ All-Women Team Wins Best Nevada Film Award for 'HOME: A Mother of 3000'
WireSep. 26
Eccentric Artists’ All-Women Team Wins Best Nevada Film Award for 'HOME: A Mother of 3000'
Sokoman Minerals Reports Strongly-Mineralized Veining in the Western Trend Bulk-Sample Trench at Moosehead Gold Project, Central Newfoundland
WireSep. 26
Sokoman Minerals Reports Strongly-Mineralized Veining in the Western Trend Bulk-Sample Trench at Moosehead Gold Project, Central Newfoundland
Volkswagen’s Exclusive VW Gewürz Ketchup Brand Makes Its U.S. Debut at ChainFEST LA
WireSep. 26
Volkswagen’s Exclusive VW Gewürz Ketchup Brand Makes Its U.S. Debut at ChainFEST LA
Gruber Plastic Surgery's Guide: Choosing the Right Cosmetic Procedure for Best Results
WireSep. 26
Gruber Plastic Surgery's Guide: Choosing the Right Cosmetic Procedure for Best Results
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy