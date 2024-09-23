Coaching.com Releases Enhanced Group Coaching Capabilities

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2024 / Coaching.com, a leading provider of coaching enablement solutions, today announced the expansion of its Coaching Enablement Platform™ to include a powerful group coaching module. This release empowers organizations to cultivate cross-functional collaboration, enhance problem-solving, and develop leadership capabilities through the delivery of coaching at scale.

"At Coaching.com, we recognize the immense potential of group coaching to drive transformative change within organizations," said Alex Pascal, CEO of Coaching.com. "Our latest release enables both coaching providers and enterprises using coaching to harness the collective wisdom and diverse perspectives of the group, fostering a culture of shared learning, growth, and success."

The enhanced Coaching Enablement Platform™ empowers organizations to create, customize, and conduct multiple group coaching engagements while receiving comprehensive analytics to gain valuable insights into the group progress and performance. This latest update gives coaching companies and administrators advanced flexibility to build group coaching plans that fit the needs of their clients, coaches, and employees. With integrated group video conferencing and a comprehensive suite of collaboration tools they can deploy custom coaching experiences that leverage both group and individual coaching sessions.

"Whether you're coaching large groups of people with little connection or coaching tightly-knit teams, our platform gives you a structured space to explore challenges, brainstorm solutions, and make informed decisions together," said Charlotte Saulny, President & COO of Coaching.com. "This allows you to harness the power of coaching at a whole new level."

To learn more about Coaching.com's group and team coaching capabilities and to start transforming your organization, visit coaching.com/group-coaching.

About Coaching.com