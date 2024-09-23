Sections
Wire
September 19, 2024

Cypress Creek Consulting Advises Charter Communications on Inaugural Securitization Financing Facility

LEESBURG, VA / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2024 / Cypress Creek Consulting, LLC ("Cypress Creek"), a consulting and advisory firm specializing in debt capital markets transactions, announced that it was engaged by Charter Communications, Inc. ("Charter") to help launch a senior secured revolving credit facility to finance the purchase of mobile equipment installment plan receivables with a number of financial institutions.

AP News, Associated Press
LEESBURG, VA / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2024 / Cypress Creek Consulting, LLC ("Cypress Creek"), a consulting and advisory firm specializing in debt capital markets transactions, announced that it was engaged by Charter Communications, Inc. ("Charter") to help launch a senior secured revolving credit facility to finance the purchase of mobile equipment installment plan receivables with a number of financial institutions.

Cypress Creek

In its second quarter earnings release, Charter announced that in June 2024, a bankruptcy remote special purpose vehicle and consolidated subsidiary of the Company, CCO EIP Financing, LLC, (the "SPV Borrower") entered into a senior secured revolving credit facility to finance the purchase of equipment installment plan receivables ("EIP Receivables") with a number of financial institutions (the "EIP Financing Facility"). Borrowings under the EIP Financing Facility are secured by the EIP Receivables transferred to the SPV Borrower, future collections on such EIP Receivables, and related assets consisting primarily of restricted cash.

"Cypress Creek congratulates the entire Charter team on the successful closing of this transaction and its added liquidity," said Nicholas Schrider, CEO at Cypress Creek.

"Charter hired Cypress Creek Consulting to help structure and launch our inaugural securitization financing facility," said Scott Schwartz, GVP, Corporate Finance & Treasurer at Charter Communications. "They provided hands-on support throughout the lifecycle of the transaction, including internal preparedness, data mapping, lender negotiations, structuring, and operational buildout. They helped us navigate the intricacies of our portfolio and delivered sound strategy and efficient execution. The Cypress Creek team are true subject matter experts."

About Cypress Creek Consulting

Cypress Creek Consulting, LLC ("Cypress Creek") is a consulting and advisory firm specializing in full lifecycle support of finance and capital markets transactions across a wide array of industries and asset classes. The firm was founded in 2019 by senior structured finance executives with experience leading finance and operational teams through the execution of over $200 billion of capital markets transactions.

Contact Information

Mark Daly

Partner & Head of Investor Relations

mark.daly@cypresscreekconsult.com

(703) 969-3355

Nicholas Schrider

CEO

nicholas.schrider@cypresscreekconsult.com

(240) 888-9898

SOURCE: Cypress Creek Consulting

View the original press release on newswire.com.

