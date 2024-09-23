Regulate & InsightSuite(TM) From D&H Technologies & Helmsman Group Streamline compliance, innovation and product launches with Regulate. Power data-driven innovation and market intelligence with InsightSuite(TM)

Regulate: Streamlining Compliance, Innovation, and Product Launches

Built in conjunction with CPG industry experts, D&H Technologies' Regulate is the first AI-powered PLM solution designed specifically for the food and beverage sector. The platform addresses a critical gap in the industry - outdated systems that rely on manual processes, spreadsheets, and disparate tools. Regulate integrates compliance, risk management, and product development into one seamless system, allowing brands to accelerate their time-to-market while ensuring full regulatory compliance.

Key Features:

Nutrition Labeling Automation: Ensure FDA-compliant nutrition labels with real-time updates and minimized risk of manual errors.

AI-Powered Compliance: Automate regulatory updates and compliance checks, reducing the risk of human error.

Hazard and CCP Automation: Automate the identification and validation of critical control points to ensure food safety compliance.

Guided Ingredient Sourcing: Use AI-powered sourcing recommendations to streamline ingredient selection and reduce risk across the supply chain.

Real-Time Collaboration: Empower cross-functional teams to collaborate effortlessly with real-time updates and centralized data.

InsightSuiteTM: Powering Data-Driven Innovation and Market Intelligence

AI-powered analytics platform InsightSuiteTM is designed to provide actionable insights that help food and beverage brands stay ahead in a competitive marketplace. With its advanced consumer sentiment analysis, white space discovery, and trend and flavor analysis, InsightSuiteTM enables brands to make smarter decisions based on real-time data.

Key Features:

Real-Time Consumer Sentiment Analysis: Analyze consumer conversations across platforms to uncover emerging trends and preferences.

White Space Discovery: Identify unmet market needs and create products that fulfill those gaps.

Advanced Trend and Flavor Analysis: Predict upcoming trends in flavors and ingredients, keeping your products relevant and in demand.

Mark Haas, CEO of D&H Technologies and Helmsman Group, commented, "By bringing together Regulate and InsightSuiteTM, we are offering food and beverage brands an unparalleled suite of tools to both streamline compliance and drive market success. Regulate takes the complexity out of regulatory requirements while InsightSuiteTM provides the data-forward insights necessary to innovate with confidence."

About D&H Technologies and Helmsman Group

D&H Technologies is at the forefront of food safety and regulatory compliance, offering innovative solutions to streamline processes and automate safety checks for the food and beverage industry. Helmsman Group is a leading consulting and product development agency that empowers brands to bring market-leading products to life. Together, these companies are driving the future of food and beverage innovation with AI-powered platforms.

