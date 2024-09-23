IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2024 / Get ready for a season of savings as ELECOM kicks off its Fall Sale from September 18 to October 7, offering a wide range of discounts on essential tech products. From office essentials to portable power solutions, this event provides an opportunity to access high-quality products designed for both home and outdoor use.

Products featured in the sale include ergonomic mice, trackballs, wall chargers, phone lanyards, and award-winning NESTOUT products, including power banks, solar panels, and lighting accessories. From enhancing work-from-home setups to eco-friendly outdoor power solutions, ELECOM is bringing innovation to your everyday life.

Following the fall sale, ELECOM will participate in Prime Big Deals Days on October 8-9, where some of its most popular products will be offered at exclusive promotional prices. The Prime Big Deals event will be a storewide blowout across all electronic categories, offering significant discounts on a wide range of products, including top-rated and popular items.

Save on Ergonomic and Outdoor Tech Solutions

ELECOM USA has long been recognized for its commitment to designing products that align with the needs of a diverse audience, including those working from home or on the go. This fall, the sale includes products that have been designed to offer both functionality and durability:

Trackballs and Mice: Elevate your workspace with our trackballs and ergonomic mice, perfect for anyone spending hours in front of a screen. Designed for comfort and precision, these devices help reduce strain while maximizing productivity.

Phone Lanyards and Wall Chargers: Providing simple solutions for daily needs, ELECOM's phone lanyards help users keep devices secure and accessible, while the high-speed GAN II chargers ensure fast and reliable power, whether at home or on the move.

NESTOUT Power Banks and Solar Panels: For the eco-conscious adventurers, the NESTOUT power banks, solar panels, and lighting accessories are designed to provide reliable, eco-friendly power no matter where your journey takes you.

Prime Big Deals: ELECOM's Most Popular Products at Unbeatable Prices

The fall savings will continue during the Prime Big Deals event on October 8-9. Consumers will have the chance to purchase ELECOM's most sought-after items at reduced prices, including best-sellers from its ergonomic range and the NESTOUT outdoor power collection.

Look out for exclusive offers on fan-favorite ergonomic accessories, high-performance trackballs, and NESTOUT's award-winning portable power solutions, just in time for your fall adventures and holiday planning.

Stay in the Loop

For more information and to check out all deals, please visit www.elecomusa.com, www.nestout.com or www.amazon.com/elecom. These products are available at discounted prices for a limited time during ELECOM's Fall Tech Sale and Prime Big Deals. Deals are not guaranteed and are subject to change at any time.

Contact Information

Buse Kayar

buse.kayar@issuerdirect.com

SOURCE: ELECOM

View the original press release on newswire.com.