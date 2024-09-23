Drilling Has Started at Prismo Metals' Palos Verdes Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2024 / Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE:PRIZ)(OTCQB:PMOMF)(FSE:7KU) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that drilling at its Palos Verdes project in Mexico has started. Hole PV-24-34 of this collaborative drilling program with Vizsla Silver Corp's (TSXV:VZLA) ("Vizsla") was collared on Vizsla's property. The planned length of the first hole is 250 meters out of a total expected 1,250 meters in the first phase of the program now underway.

Dr. Craig Gibson, Co-Founder and Chief Exploration Officer of the Company explained: "The goal of the first phase of drilling is designed to explore the vein system to the west of the fault below the zone of bonanza grade intercepts from the previous campaigns. We expect the first hole to cut both the Palos Verdes vein as well as the higher gold-silver vein about 50 meters downdip from the previous intersections. Assays reported from last year's drilling include hole PV-23-25 with 102 g/t gold, 3,100 g/t silver and 0.26% zinc over 0.5 meters, or 11,520 g/t silver equivalent - the highest-grade intercept recorded at the project to date (see News Release of July 27, 2023)."

As announced on July 31st, 2024, Prismo's team mobilized at Palos Verdes in early August and immediately began preparation for the drill program with strategic partner Vizsla. The plan as designed will allow to test targets on the Palos Verdes concession with greater efficiency by utilizing drill pads located on Vizsla's concessions adjacent to Palos Verdes.

"Getting to this stage is the result of joint efforts from both the Prismo and Vizsla teams in Mexico," said Alain Lambert, CEO of Prismo. "The planning and preparation effort included our team and our driller's team learning Vizsla's safety, work and environmental protocols before work could begin as the drill pads are located on their ground. Also, the type of drill permit obtained by Vizsla allows for sites to be accessed by man-portable equipment. Furthermore, the rugged nature of the terrain required that the access to the site and the site itself be done by hand, lengthening the team's preparation time. We have now reached the drilling phase."

Lambert added: "We are very excited to resume drilling the Palos Verdes vein system which has already returned outstanding results. Combined with our fully permitted Hot Breccia copper project in the heart of the Arizona copper belt, Prismo expects a very active second half of 2024 with multiple drill results from these two world class exploration projects." For more information about the drill campaign, please watch Prismo's latest video at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FX116H1a2qA

"We are eager to resume tracing the high-grade mineralization we've cut previously in the Palos Verdes vein by taking advantage of better hole geometry created by drilling from our Strategic Partner Vizsla Silver's ground," said Dr. Craig Gibson, Co-Founder and Chief Exploration Officer of the Company.

"Drilling farther from the vein outcrops will let us drill Palos Verdes well below the limited depths we could reach from our claims. We deeply appreciate Vizsla's willingness to allow the drilling from their ground and the collaboration from their team down in Mexico."

He commented further on the second hole and expected timing: "The second hole is planned to test a further 50 to 70 meters downdip and may be completed from the same site as the first hole or may be drilled from a second site 100 meters farther from the vein. These holes are expected to take three to four weeks to complete."

Geologic modelling completed after that drilling shows that the Palos Verdes vein system is apparently comprised of at least three discrete structures:

The main Palos Verdes vein with a steep southeast dip located on the west side of the northwest-southeast fault. A steeply southeast dipping hanging wall vein; and A relatively flat lying vein that has high gold-silver ratios, similar to those in the western part of the Panuco district where Vizsla Silver has found the Napoleon and Copala resource areas.

Prismo's 3,000-meter drill program follows three main target recommendations made by the Panuco Joint Technical Committee comprised of Prismo's Chief Exploration Officer Dr. Craig Gibson, Vizsla Silver's VP Exploration Dr. Jesus Velador and Advisor Dr. Peter Megaw. The three main goals (See Figs. 2 & 3 below) are:

Trace the down dip extension of the mineralized shoot defined by previous drilling on the southwest portion of the vein. Seek continuation of the vein on the northeast extension of the vein across a cross-fault believed to have offset the vein downward. Test the extreme northeasterly extension of the Palos Verdes vein system near the concession limit adjacent to the historical Jesusita mine.

For more information about this news release, please watch Prismo's latest In The News video at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FX116H1a2qA

Present during the In The News interview were: Alain Lambert CEO, Steve Robertson President, Dr. Craig Gibson Co-Founder and Chief Exploration Officer.

Qualified Person

Dr. Craig Gibson, PhD., CPG., a Qualified Person as defined by NI-43-01 regulations has reviewed and approved the technical disclosures in this news release. Dr. Gibson is also Chief Exploration Officer and a director of the Company.

About Palos Verdes