East-Current Conditions

East Region Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Friday, September 20, 2024
City/Town, State;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany, NY;Clear;61;N;2;84%
Asheville, NC;Mostly clear;64;NE;2;94%
Atlanta, GA;Partly cloudy;68;NE;1;86%
Atlantic City, NJ;Mostly clear;65;N;3;86%
Baltimore, MD;Mostly clear;71;N;3;53%
Birmingham, AL;Mostly clear;71;NNE;1;85%
Boston, MA;Showers;66;NE;8;86%
Bridgeport, CT;Partly cloudy;67;N;5;85%
Buffalo, NY;Clear;58;ENE;4;92%
Burlington, VT;Clear;66;Calm;0;83%
Caribou, ME;Mostly cloudy;60;E;9;77%
Charleston, SC;Mostly clear;73;N;2;97%
Charleston, WV;Clear;66;ENE;2;80%
Charlotte, NC;Mostly cloudy;69;N;1;95%
Cleveland, OH;Clear;70;Calm;0;75%
Columbia, SC;Partly cloudy;70;NNW;2;94%
Columbus, OH;Clear;66;N;2;77%
Concord, NH;Partly cloudy;60;Calm;0;92%
Detroit, MI;Fog;64;ENE;2;96%
Grand Rapids, MI;Mostly cloudy;64;SE;4;77%
Hartford, CT;Mostly cloudy;67;N;6;84%
Indianapolis, IN;Clear;66;ENE;2;67%
Jackson, MS;Fog;71;Calm;0;86%
Jacksonville, FL;Partly cloudy;75;W;1;95%
Knoxville, TN;Clear;66;Calm;0;100%
Lexington, KY;Mostly clear;69;NE;2;77%
Louisville, KY;Clear;66;NNE;1;92%
Memphis, TN;Mostly cloudy;74;SSW;5;78%
Miami, FL;Partly cloudy;76;NW;2;91%
Mobile, AL;Clear;73;N;2;95%
Montgomery, AL;Clear;71;NNE;1;94%
Mt. Washington, NH;Partly cloudy;46;E;39;100%
Nashville, TN;Clear;68;NNE;2;90%
New York, NY;Partly cloudy;72;NE;6;65%
Newark, NJ;Mostly clear;68;N;3;79%
Norfolk, VA;Partly cloudy;65;NW;1;97%
Orlando, FL;Mostly clear;79;Calm;0;84%
Philadelphia, PA;Clear;65;NNE;3;84%
Pittsburgh, PA;Mostly clear;62;NNE;1;85%
Portland, ME;Cloudy;62;ENE;8;98%
Providence, RI;Cloudy;65;NNE;10;92%
Raleigh, NC;Partly cloudy;68;NNW;1;97%
Richmond, VA;Partly cloudy;68;NW;2;94%
Savannah, GA;Mostly clear;71;WNW;2;96%
Tampa, FL;Partly cloudy;66;Calm;0;88%
Toledo, OH;Mostly clear;63;Calm;0;100%
Vero Beach, FL;Cloudy;76;Calm;0;93%
Washington, DC;Clear;66;NNW;2;88%
Wilmington, DE;Clear;64;NNE;4;80%
