East-Current Conditions

East Region Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Saturday, September 21, 2024
City/Town, State;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany, NY;Mostly cloudy;63;ENE;1;85%
Asheville, NC;Clear;64;NNE;1;89%
Atlanta, GA;Mostly clear;70;E;1;87%
Atlantic City, NJ;Mostly clear;68;N;3;87%
Baltimore, MD;Mostly cloudy;71;E;1;75%
Birmingham, AL;Clear;71;NE;2;83%
Boston, MA;Mostly cloudy;61;NNE;4;91%
Bridgeport, CT;Clear;62;NNE;4;85%
Buffalo, NY;Mostly cloudy;64;E;2;89%
Burlington, VT;Mostly clear;66;S;5;77%
Caribou, ME;Clear;50;Calm;0;79%
Charleston, SC;Mostly clear;73;E;1;92%
Charleston, WV;Clear;64;NNE;1;78%
Charlotte, NC;Clear;69;NE;1;92%
Cleveland, OH;Mostly cloudy;76;SSE;12;55%
Columbia, SC;Mostly cloudy;70;NNE;1;93%
Columbus, OH;Mostly cloudy;69;NE;1;69%
Concord, NH;Cloudy;62;NE;6;69%
Detroit, MI;Mostly cloudy;71;SSW;1;91%
Grand Rapids, MI;Clear;62;SSW;1;99%
Hartford, CT;Mostly cloudy;62;NNE;4;81%
Indianapolis, IN;Clear;70;WNW;1;91%
Jackson, MS;Mostly cloudy;74;Calm;0;87%
Jacksonville, FL;Clear;74;NNE;1;94%
Knoxville, TN;Clear;66;Calm;0;100%
Lexington, KY;Clear;70;WSW;1;80%
Louisville, KY;Partly cloudy;76;ENE;1;72%
Memphis, TN;Mostly cloudy;78;S;3;70%
Miami, FL;Partly cloudy;82;NNE;1;75%
Mobile, AL;Clear;80;N;1;88%
Montgomery, AL;Clear;74;E;1;90%
Mt. Washington, NH;Mostly cloudy;48;ENE;15;34%
Nashville, TN;Mostly clear;71;W;1;83%
New York, NY;Mostly clear;67;E;8;72%
Newark, NJ;Partly cloudy;64;NNE;2;86%
Norfolk, VA;Mostly clear;67;NNE;1;88%
Orlando, FL;Mostly clear;79;NNW;3;78%
Philadelphia, PA;Mostly cloudy;68;N;1;88%
Pittsburgh, PA;Mostly clear;67;E;1;74%
Portland, ME;Cloudy;58;NNE;4;93%
Providence, RI;Mostly cloudy;62;NNE;6;92%
Raleigh, NC;Clear;66;NE;1;96%
Richmond, VA;Mostly clear;64;NE;1;97%
Savannah, GA;Mostly clear;72;NNE;2;92%
Tampa, FL;Partly cloudy;77;NE;5;88%
Toledo, OH;Mostly cloudy;66;NNW;2;98%
Vero Beach, FL;Mostly cloudy;78;Calm;0;92%
Washington, DC;Mostly cloudy;69;SE;1;90%
Wilmington, DE;Mostly cloudy;66;NNW;1;89%
