East-Current Conditions

East Region Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Thursday, September 26, 2024
City/Town, State;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany, NY;Showers;57;SSE;5;91%
Asheville, NC;Rain;63;S;2;96%
Atlanta, GA;Cloudy;64;NE;7;95%
Atlantic City, NJ;Mostly cloudy;70;ESE;11;91%
Baltimore, MD;Cloudy;70;ESE;3;95%
Birmingham, AL;Mostly clear;67;E;4;93%
Boston, MA;Mostly cloudy;59;NNE;2;88%
Bridgeport, CT;Cloudy;64;E;4;85%
Buffalo, NY;Cloudy;64;SSW;3;93%
Burlington, VT;Cloudy;57;S;7;93%
Caribou, ME;Cloudy;54;SSE;5;86%
Charleston, SC;Mostly cloudy;79;ESE;7;86%
Charleston, WV;Rain;66;E;3;91%
Charlotte, NC;Showers;73;SE;6;89%
Cleveland, OH;Cloudy;72;Calm;0;75%
Columbia, SC;Cloudy;74;ESE;7;88%
Columbus, OH;Cloudy;66;E;2;87%
Concord, NH;Showers;56;Calm;0;100%
Detroit, MI;Cloudy;62;NNW;3;90%
Grand Rapids, MI;Clear;53;NNE;2;90%
Hartford, CT;Mostly cloudy;61;NNE;2;89%
Indianapolis, IN;Mostly clear;57;NW;2;91%
Jackson, MS;Clear;71;N;3;86%
Jacksonville, FL;Cloudy;82;ESE;6;88%
Knoxville, TN;Cloudy;66;Calm;0;100%
Lexington, KY;Cloudy;63;NW;3;93%
Louisville, KY;Mostly clear;60;N;3;87%
Memphis, TN;Mostly clear;66;Calm;0;74%
Miami, FL;Mostly cloudy;85;SE;14;76%
Mobile, AL;Cloudy;77;NNE;6;73%
Montgomery, AL;Cloudy;68;NNW;4;93%
Mt. Washington, NH;Rain;43;S;18;100%
Nashville, TN;Partly cloudy;61;WSW;2;91%
New York, NY;Mostly cloudy;65;N;3;77%
Newark, NJ;Mostly cloudy;64;ENE;4;90%
Norfolk, VA;Cloudy;71;SE;3;91%
Orlando, FL;Cloudy;80;ESE;12;90%
Philadelphia, PA;Partly cloudy;66;E;3;94%
Pittsburgh, PA;Cloudy;69;NNE;3;93%
Portland, ME;Cloudy;58;SE;5;92%
Providence, RI;Cloudy;58;NE;3;93%
Raleigh, NC;Cloudy;72;ESE;4;92%
Richmond, VA;Cloudy;70;ESE;5;96%
Savannah, GA;Cloudy;78;ESE;7;85%
Tampa, FL;Showers;78;ESE;12;81%
Toledo, OH;Cloudy;62;Calm;0;96%
Vero Beach, FL;Mostly cloudy;78;SE;12;84%
Washington, DC;Cloudy;71;E;3;94%
Wilmington, DE;Cloudy;67;ENE;3;90%
