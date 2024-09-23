East-Current Conditions

East Region Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Sunday, September 22, 2024
City/Town, State;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany, NY;Mostly clear;56;SSW;3;81%
Asheville, NC;Mostly clear;65;ENE;1;78%
Atlanta, GA;Partly cloudy;72;WSW;2;79%
Atlantic City, NJ;Mostly clear;63;NE;12;82%
Baltimore, MD;Rain;69;ESE;5;93%
Birmingham, AL;Mostly clear;72;SSW;3;83%
Boston, MA;Cloudy;59;N;7;92%
Bridgeport, CT;Mostly clear;59;NNE;4;79%
Buffalo, NY;Mostly clear;64;SW;4;90%
Burlington, VT;Mostly cloudy;64;SSE;3;72%
Caribou, ME;Clear;50;NE;5;86%
Charleston, SC;Clear;71;NNW;3;95%
Charleston, WV;Clear;67;WSW;1;79%
Charlotte, NC;Mostly cloudy;74;S;4;80%
Cleveland, OH;Mostly clear;70;SSE;6;65%
Columbia, SC;Mostly clear;73;SSE;2;83%
Columbus, OH;Clear;69;E;3;49%
Concord, NH;Mostly cloudy;56;Calm;0;100%
Detroit, MI;Partly cloudy;61;WSW;3;96%
Grand Rapids, MI;Cloudy;63;E;3;74%
Hartford, CT;Mostly clear;60;NNE;6;73%
Indianapolis, IN;Partly cloudy;75;S;3;51%
Jackson, MS;Mostly clear;75;Calm;0;84%
Jacksonville, FL;Clear;75;NNW;3;90%
Knoxville, TN;Mostly cloudy;70;Calm;0;100%
Lexington, KY;Clear;69;S;4;89%
Louisville, KY;Mostly clear;73;NE;2;88%
Memphis, TN;Mostly clear;79;ESE;3;81%
Miami, FL;Partly cloudy;80;N;4;77%
Mobile, AL;Mostly clear;75;NNW;2;94%
Montgomery, AL;Mostly clear;76;S;3;81%
Mt. Washington, NH;Mostly cloudy;43;NNW;16;56%
Nashville, TN;Mostly clear;71;WSW;1;88%
New York, NY;Partly cloudy;64;ENE;10;64%
Newark, NJ;Partly cloudy;62;NE;6;75%
Norfolk, VA;Partly cloudy;67;SE;3;90%
Orlando, FL;Mostly clear;78;N;5;81%
Philadelphia, PA;Mostly cloudy;64;ENE;4;82%
Pittsburgh, PA;Clear;67;NW;3;79%
Portland, ME;Mostly cloudy;56;N;9;86%
Providence, RI;Mostly cloudy;58;N;8;91%
Raleigh, NC;Cloudy;72;SE;3;87%
Richmond, VA;Clear;68;E;3;96%
Savannah, GA;Clear;68;NNW;2;88%
Tampa, FL;Mostly clear;77;NE;6;83%
Toledo, OH;Clear;62;WNW;3;69%
Vero Beach, FL;Partly cloudy;76;W;3;93%
Washington, DC;Partly cloudy;70;ESE;4;90%
Wilmington, DE;Cloudy;65;E;3;82%
