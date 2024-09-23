East-Current Conditions

East Region Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Monday, September 23, 2024
_____
City/Town, State;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany, NY;Mostly clear;56;SSW;4;75%
Asheville, NC;Mostly clear;67;E;5;80%
Atlanta, GA;Partly cloudy;77;WNW;4;69%
Atlantic City, NJ;Mostly clear;64;NE;14;73%
Baltimore, MD;Mostly cloudy;64;SE;3;90%
Birmingham, AL;Partly cloudy;73;ENE;1;73%
Boston, MA;Clear;57;N;5;88%
Bridgeport, CT;Clear;55;NNE;5;78%
Buffalo, NY;Cloudy;68;SE;4;92%
Burlington, VT;Mostly clear;62;S;6;59%
Caribou, ME;Partly cloudy;55;ENE;3;83%
Charleston, SC;Partly cloudy;76;SW;2;96%
Charleston, WV;Mostly cloudy;77;WSW;3;51%
Charlotte, NC;Mostly cloudy;71;ENE;4;88%
Cleveland, OH;Cloudy;67;SSE;5;90%
Columbia, SC;Mostly clear;73;E;3;85%
Columbus, OH;Cloudy;69;SW;4;92%
Concord, NH;Partly cloudy;51;NNW;5;92%
Detroit, MI;Mostly cloudy;67;WSW;7;92%
Grand Rapids, MI;Mostly cloudy;62;N;6;89%
Hartford, CT;Clear;54;N;4;84%
Indianapolis, IN;Mostly cloudy;69;WNW;4;90%
Jackson, MS;Mostly clear;74;Calm;0;90%
Jacksonville, FL;Clear;76;WNW;2;96%
Knoxville, TN;Partly cloudy;73;Calm;0;94%
Lexington, KY;Partly cloudy;71;SW;3;87%
Louisville, KY;Mostly cloudy;73;S;1;93%
Memphis, TN;Mostly clear;77;S;5;76%
Miami, FL;Mostly clear;80;E;3;74%
Mobile, AL;Mostly clear;74;NNW;3;92%
Montgomery, AL;Mostly clear;73;W;2;86%
Mt. Washington, NH;Clear;34;SE;20;100%
Nashville, TN;Mostly cloudy;74;SSW;2;79%
New York, NY;Cloudy;63;NE;8;59%
Newark, NJ;Cloudy;62;NNE;4;66%
Norfolk, VA;Clear;62;ENE;3;87%
Orlando, FL;Mostly clear;78;NE;5;81%
Philadelphia, PA;Cloudy;62;NNE;2;79%
Pittsburgh, PA;Mostly cloudy;71;ENE;3;71%
Portland, ME;Mostly cloudy;53;N;8;87%
Providence, RI;Clear;58;N;6;87%
Raleigh, NC;Mostly cloudy;70;E;5;93%
Richmond, VA;Clear;61;ESE;3;91%
Savannah, GA;Mostly cloudy;76;SSW;3;84%
Tampa, FL;Partly cloudy;73;E;5;88%
Toledo, OH;Partly cloudy;68;W;7;89%
Vero Beach, FL;Partly cloudy;77;WSW;8;87%
Washington, DC;Mostly cloudy;64;WNW;1;88%
Wilmington, DE;Mostly cloudy;61;NNE;3;78%
_____
