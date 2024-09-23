East-Current Conditions

East Region Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Wednesday, September 18, 2024
City/Town, State;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany, NY;Fog;59;WNW;1;89%
Asheville, NC;Mostly cloudy;61;SE;2;91%
Atlanta, GA;Mostly cloudy;68;ENE;3;86%
Atlantic City, NJ;Cloudy;69;ENE;14;89%
Baltimore, MD;Cloudy;73;NE;6;74%
Birmingham, AL;Mostly clear;70;ENE;3;79%
Boston, MA;Partly cloudy;62;SW;4;89%
Bridgeport, CT;Mostly cloudy;63;NNE;4;83%
Buffalo, NY;Mostly cloudy;62;E;4;80%
Burlington, VT;Partly cloudy;64;ENE;3;86%
Caribou, ME;Mostly clear;64;Calm;0;74%
Charleston, SC;Mostly clear;73;ENE;2;97%
Charleston, WV;Mostly clear;69;ENE;4;83%
Charlotte, NC;Cloudy;65;NE;3;93%
Cleveland, OH;Mostly cloudy;72;SE;9;68%
Columbia, SC;Mostly cloudy;71;NE;3;87%
Columbus, OH;Cloudy;71;ENE;4;72%
Concord, NH;Partly cloudy;55;Calm;0;96%
Detroit, MI;Clear;64;NE;4;89%
Grand Rapids, MI;Clear;60;E;2;73%
Hartford, CT;Mostly cloudy;60;NNE;1;94%
Indianapolis, IN;Clear;64;ENE;3;61%
Jackson, MS;Mostly clear;70;NE;1;96%
Jacksonville, FL;Mostly cloudy;76;SW;3;94%
Knoxville, TN;Cloudy;66;Calm;0;100%
Lexington, KY;Mostly clear;65;NE;4;93%
Louisville, KY;Partly cloudy;64;NNE;1;87%
Memphis, TN;Clear;72;NE;5;68%
Miami, FL;Mostly cloudy;79;ENE;2;84%
Mobile, AL;Partly cloudy;73;NNE;2;95%
Montgomery, AL;Mostly clear;72;E;2;90%
Mt. Washington, NH;Mostly clear;52;WNW;24;66%
Nashville, TN;Mostly clear;69;NNW;2;71%
New York, NY;Cloudy;68;Calm;0;69%
Newark, NJ;Cloudy;67;NNE;3;82%
Norfolk, VA;Cloudy;71;NNE;5;96%
Orlando, FL;Partly cloudy;79;ESE;3;87%
Philadelphia, PA;Cloudy;68;NE;5;88%
Pittsburgh, PA;Partly cloudy;67;NE;4;78%
Portland, ME;Mostly cloudy;57;W;2;88%
Providence, RI;Fog;62;NW;1;99%
Raleigh, NC;Fog;68;NE;1;95%
Richmond, VA;Mostly cloudy;70;NE;5;98%
Savannah, GA;Mostly clear;72;S;4;93%
Tampa, FL;Partly cloudy;79;Calm;0;88%
Toledo, OH;Clear;63;Calm;0;93%
Vero Beach, FL;Partly cloudy;74;Calm;0;93%
Washington, DC;Cloudy;70;NE;7;87%
Wilmington, DE;Cloudy;69;NE;6;84%
