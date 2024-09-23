LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2024 / HOME: A Mother of 3000, a feature-length documentary produced by the women-led creative collective Eccentric Artists and directed by three-time Emmy Award-winnerJemsen Yumico Bollozos, has been honored with the prestigious Best Nevada Film award at the 10th Annual Nevada Women's Film Festival. The documentary, which highlights the transformative work of Las Vegas nonprofit Positively Arts, was made possible through a $10,000 endowment from the PLAYSTUDIOS Impact Fund. A celebratory viewing party was held for the "cast & crew" at the HyperX arena on Aug. 18, sponsored by Allied Esports. The film is expected to make waves, with a festival run anticipated through 2025.

Women Filmmakers Join Forces to Produce 'HOME: A Mother of 3000' Eccentric Artists produces captivating documentary showcasing Las Vegas nonprofit Positively Arts and its empowerment of children's self-expression.

The PLAYSTUDIOS Impact Fund's support allowed Eccentric Artists to assemble an all-women production team, creating a platform for female filmmakers and providing a unique opportunity for emerging talent. The grant specifically supported a 95-minute documentary centered on the non-profit organization Positively Arts.

HOME: A Mother of 3000 tells the inspiring story of Positively Arts, an organization dedicated to nurturing creativity, self-expression, and resilience in children through its inclusive performance programs. It delves into the personal journey of Positively Arts' CEO and founder Pilita Simpson, affectionately known as "A Mother of 3000" for her dedication to the thousands of children she mentors. The film also emphasizes Positively Arts' commitment to integrating mental health practices into arts education, ensuring that students are equipped with the social and emotional tools needed to excel in all areas of life.

The documentary's impact was celebrated during a special premiere viewing party on Aug. 18 at the HyperX Arena in the Luxor Hotel. The event, sponsored by Allied Esports, featured performances by student-cast members from Positively Arts and also marked County Commissioner Michael Naft's official proclamation of Aug. 18 as "Positively Arts Day" in Clark County.

In 2022, Bollozos received a $10,000 endowment from the PLAYSTUDIOS Impact Fund, designed to encourage diversity in filmmaking. True to the fund's mission, Eccentric Artists assembled an all-women production team, creating a powerful platform for female filmmakers and providing a unique opportunity for emerging talent. Eccentric Artists hosted an Empowering Women Workshop in May 2022 to further this mission, offering film students the tools and set experience necessary for success in documentary filmmaking. UNLV FILM supported the workshop by providing space and gear, which were essential to its success. The team's commitment to supporting women in the industry is reflected in the film's credits, where many of the names belong to workshop participants.

"I'm incredibly proud of the work we're doing at Eccentric Artists," said Tiffanie Rose Ignacio, producer of the documentary and Eccentric Artists co-founder and Director of Operations & Events. "We believe that the future of an inclusive society begins with the next generation. By promoting compassion and healthy self-expression in the arts - a field often known for its competitive nature - we aim to foster a supportive and inclusive world."

"Our aspiration is for 'HOME: A Mother of 3000' to touch more lives and spread the warmth and kindness it has brought to our own hearts," added Jemsen Yumico Bollozos, director of the documentary and Eccentric Artists co-founder and Creative Media Strategist."We hope audiences leave with the knowledge that self-expression is powerful, especially when guided by compassion, much like how Positively Arts encourages and uplifts the next generation through its mission."

ABOUT ECCENTRIC ARTISTS

Eccentric Artists, a women-led art collective and creative media production company based in Las Vegas, is dedicated to telling impactful stories that foster inclusivity and empower underrepresented voices. With a commitment to innovation and artistic integrity, Eccentric Artists produces diverse content, from documentaries to narrative films, to inspire positive change in society. The collective's projects are recognized for their emphasis on community, compassion, and the power of self-expression through the arts. For more information, visit www.eccentricartists.space.

Contact Information

Alana Kohl

alana@alanakohl.com

7023234561

Jemsen Yumico Bollozos

Emmy Award Winning Director

jem@eccentricartists.space

1.702.788.2074

Related Files

Positively Arts_Home Mother of 3000_Movie Poster

Related Video

https://vimeo.com/878837522

SOURCE: Positively Arts

View the original press release on newswire.com.