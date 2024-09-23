Sections
WireSeptember 26, 2024

Engage2Excel Recognized as a Top 25 Work Tech Vendor for 2024

MOORESVILLE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2024 /

AP News, Associated Press

MOORESVILLE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2024 / Engage2Excel, Inc., an industry-leading provider of recruitment, recognition, and engagement solutions, is proud to announce its inclusion in the list of Top 25 Work Tech Vendors for 2024 by Inspiring Workplaces in partnership with TSC (formerly The Starr Conspiracy).

Phil Stewart, CEO of Engage2Excel Group shared his excitement, stating, "We're honored to be featured as a global Top 25 Work Tech Vendor for 2024. This award reflects our deep commitment to best-in-class solutions on our innovative CXS platform. Our solutions are built on scientific research and designed to deliver meaningful experiences that engage employees at every stage of their career journey."

Inspiring Workplaces is a globally recognized organization dedicated to shaping the future of the workplace as the World's #1 non-survey-based awards, Recognizing PeopleFirst Organizations. In the last decade they have recognized thousands of organizations and positively impacted millions of employees. TSC is a full-stack agency that is redefining marketing for tech companies.

"This award is a direct reflection of our team's efforts and passion to deliver the highest quality solutions for our clients," reflects Jeff Gelinas, President of Recognition & Engagement at Engage2Excel. "As the only organization in the industry to provide meaningful experiences through all stages of the career journey, we are committed to creating work environments where candidates and employees feel valued and motivated to reach their full potential."

To view the complete list of Top 25 Work Tech Vendors, click here.

About Engage2Excel Group

The Engage2Excel group of companies creates engaging career and consumer experiences. Its Career Experience Suite (CXS) provides recruitment, onboarding, employee recognition, manager development, and employee survey solutions tailored to each organization and designed to help clients find and keep their talent. With over 3,000 client programs, Engage2Excel has a proud heritage of developing innovative solutions that improve competitive advantage and boost bottom-line results.

Contact Information

Melissa Meunier

VP of Marketing

mmeunier@engage2excel.com

508.222.2900

SOURCE: Engage2Excel

View the original press release on newswire.com.

