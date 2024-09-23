Fieldwork Commences on Eagle Plains' Snowstorm Gold Project

CRANBROOK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2024 / Eagle Plains Resources (TSXV:EPL) has mobilized personnel to commence fieldwork on its 100%-owned Snowstorm Property, located 45km E of Nakusp, British Columbia. The 1026 ha property is host to polymetallic veins that carry significant gold-silver-lead-zinc mineralization. Exploration is being conducted and managed by TerraLogic Exploration Inc. of Cranbrook, BC.

Snowstorm Geology and Project History

The Snowstorm Property is located within the historic Slocan Mining Camp where active exploration began in the mid-1860s. The camp and surrounding areas contain 173 past producing mines with reported total production in excess of 1,000,000kg of silver (BCGS General File 1997-02 / Klondike Silver Website). The Snowstorm Property is underlain by 6 BC Minfile occurrences, one of which, the White Eagle (Minfile 082KSW126), is covered by an historical Crown Grant.

The current Snowstorm tenures were worked extensively from 1925 -1930 when a series of trenches, shallow shafts, adits and tunnels were established at the Snowstorm (Minfile 082KSW086), Juno (Minfile 082KSW125), Silver Sparrow (Minfile 082KSW143) Lakeview (Minfile 082KSW198) and West Ridge (Minfile 082KSW197) occurrences. Subsequent activity included geological mapping and soil geochemical surveys. The most recent work was reported in 2015 which consisted of a structural analysis of the area.

Mineralization at the Property is associated with quartz-calcite veins hosted in sediments. At the Snowstorm occurrence, a series of veins are exposed by 26 trenches, with the largest vein measuring 1m in width. Historical grab samples of trench material returned up to 572 grams per tonne silver, 2.81 grams per tonne gold, and 22.4 per cent lead (ARIS 18136). The Juno occurrence has been explored by several trenches and a 12m long adit, with a 60cm chip sample of vein material returning 1.4 grams per tonne gold, 600 grams per tonne silver, 29 per cent lead and 29.8 per cent zinc (ARIS 18136). The West Ridge vein has been explored with several trenches and a 15m deep shaft. A selected grab sample of the mineralized vein assayed 1540 grams per tonne silver, 41.1 per cent lead, 16.1 per cent antimony and 1.58 per cent copper (ARIS 18136). The Silver Sparrow occurrence consists of two separate quartz veins approximately 90 metres apart, which have been explored by trenches and a 6m deep inclined shaft. The best grab sample from the vein assayed 27.5 grams per tonne gold, 1083 grams per tonne silver, 56.2 per cent lead and 0.55 per cent zinc (ARIS 18136). At the Lakeview occurrence, two mineralized quartz veins have been exposed by two trenches. A composite sample of vein material taken from the western end of one of the trenches assayed 144 grams per tonne gold, 158 grams per tonne silver, 6.04 per cent lead and 3.47 per cent zinc (ARIS 18136).

Rock grab samples are selective samples by nature and as such are not necessarily representative of the mineralization hosted across the property. The above results were taken directly from MINFILE descriptions and assessment reports (ARIS) filed with the BC government. Management cautions that historical results were collected and reported by past operators and have not been verified nor confirmed by a Qualified Person but form a basis for ongoing work on the subject properties. Management cautions that past results or discoveries on proximate land are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be achieved on the subject propertiesManagement cautions that rock grab samples are selective samples by nature and as such are not necessarily representative of the mineralization hosted across the property.

Though historically explored purely as a high-grade, narrow vein system, Eagle Plains further intends to assess the Snowstorm project for its bulk-tonnage potential. No historical drilling has been reported on the property.

Technical information in this News Release has been reviewed and approved by C.C. Downie, P.Geo., a director and officer of Eagle Plains, hereby identified as the "Qualified Person" under N.I. 43-101.

About Eagle Plains Resources

Based in Cranbrook, B.C., Eagle Plains is a well-funded, prolific project generator that continues to conduct research, acquire and explore mineral projects throughout western Canada, with a focus on critical metals integral to an increasingly electrified, decarbonized economy.

The Company was formed in 1992 and is the ninth-oldest listed issuer on the TSX-V (and one of only three that has not seen a roll-back or restructuring of its shares). Eagle Plains has continued to deliver shareholder value over the years and through numerous spin outs has transferred over $100,000,000 in value directly to its shareholders, with Copper Canyon Resources and Taiga Gold Corp. being notable examples. Eagle Plains latest spinout; Eagle Royalties Ltd. (CSE:ER) was listed on May 24, 2023, and holds a diverse portfolio of royalty assets throughout western Canada.

Eagle Plains' core business is acquiring grassroots critical- and precious-metal exploration properties. The Company is committed to steadily enhancing shareholder value by advancing our diverse portfolio of projects toward discovery through collaborative partnerships and development of a highly experienced technical team.