Highlights

Mark Mastrov, founder of 24-Hour Fitness & UFC Gym, joins the Alta Global Group Advisory Board.

Adam Sedlack, CEO of UFC Gym, also joins the Advisory Board, bringing two of the most prominent leaders in the US fitness industry to Alta.

These appointments come as Alta embarks on its next phase of growth, with Mastrov and Sedlack's considerable expertise expected to play a key role in scaling Alta's products and programs globally.

Alta recently announced its first enterprise partnership with UFC Gym, rolling out its programs and products across 150+ UFC gyms worldwide.

This announcement follows recent news that MMA superstar Conor McGregor has joined Alta as global ambassador and increased his ownership stake adding further momentum to Alta's growth.

Mastrov and Sedlack will join existing Advisory Board members Todd Ruppert, former CEO and President of T. Rowe Price Global Investment Services, and Andy Stewart, Industry Partner of Motive Partners and former Co-CEO of Blackrock Alternative Investments.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2024 / Alta Global Group (NYSE American:MMA) ("Alta" or the "Company"), a pioneering technology company with a vision of converting 640 million fans to participants, today announced that 24-Hour Fitness & Fitness Industry Icon, Mark Mastrov, has joined the Alta Global Group Advisory Board. Joining him is Adam Sedlack, CEO of UFC Gym, further enhancing the advisory board's strength with two of the most prominent leaders in the US fitness industry.

Both Mastrov and Sedlack bring extensive expertise and credibility to Alta's advisory board as the company embarks on its next phase of growth. Their support is a significant endorsement of Alta's business model, and their industry knowledge is expected to play a pivotal role in scaling Alta's innovative products and programs globally.

These appointments further bolster Alta's two recent announcements, including its first enterprise partnership with UFC Gym group which will see Alta rolling out its programs and products to 150+ UFC gyms globally and its announcement that iconic MMA superstar Conor McGregor has joined as global ambassador and increased his ownership stake of Alta.

Nick Langton, Founder and CEO of Alta Global Group, commented "Having Mark Mastrov and Adam Sedlack join our advisory board is a powerful vote of confidence in Alta's vision and strategy. Their combined experience in building and scaling global fitness enterprises will be instrumental in our mission to convert MMA fans into active participants. As we look to expand our reach and impact, their insights will be invaluable in accelerating Alta's growth and driving our success in the combat sports sector."

Mark Mastrov, as the founder of 24-Hour Fitness and former owner of the Sacramento Kings, is a highly respected figure in the global fitness community. His vision and leadership transformed 24-Hour Fitness & UFC Gyms into household names, and his extensive industry experience will be a key asset for Alta as it pursues ambitious growth goals.

Adam Sedlack, the CEO of UFC Gym, has also been a leading force in bringing innovative fitness solutions to the market. His leadership of UFC Gym's global expansion aligns with Alta's own objectives of delivering innovative combat sports programs to fans worldwide.

Mastrov and Sedlack will join existing Advisory Board members Todd Ruppert, former CEO and President of T. Rowe Price Global Investment Services, and Andy Stewart, Industry Partner of Motive Partners and former Co-CEO of Blackrock Alternative Investments.

ABOUT UFC GYM®

UFC GYM® is the first major brand extension of UFC®, the world's premier MMA organization, created in alliance with New Evolution Ventures™ (NeV), developers of many of the world's most successful fitness brands. As the first to unite the benefits of MMA with fitness, the brand is not what you expect, and more than you can imagine. UFC GYM's TRAIN DIFFERENT® approach provides members with the ultimate fitness experience and programming that secures results for all ages and training levels. With over 150 locations opened and 700 additional locations currently in development globally, UFC GYM has revolutionized the fitness industry and positively impacted countless lives worldwide. UFC GYM offers the opportunity to own and operate a franchise domestically and internationally. For more information, please visit www.ufcgym.com.

Follow UFC GYM through the below platforms:

● FACEBOOK - Facebook.com/UFCGYM

● YOUTUBE - Youtube.com/UFCGYM

● INSTAGRAM, TIKTOK & X - @UFCGYM