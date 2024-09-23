FLYHT Celebrates Successful Edge Integration with Air North

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2024 / FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. ("FLYHT" or the "Company") (TSXV:FLY)(OTCQX:FLYLF) today announced the successful integration of the Company's industry leading 5G AFIRS EdgeTM solution with Air North, Yukon's Airline into their Boeing 737 NG operations bringing efficiencies such as automated post-flight data download for their flight safety program, Aircraft Interface Device (AID) functionality to connect the pilots to key aircraft data, and power over Ethernet to charge iPads to enhance cockpit crew operation. FLYHT's AFIRS 228 Iridium SatCom will power Air North's real-time access to FLYHTHealth™, FLYHTLog™, aircraft tracking, and voice services, while the Edge provides reports on aircraft system health and flight data downloads.

Per the agreement signed in October 2023, Air North has agreed to purchase FLYHT's innovative hardware and software services as part of the Yukon airline's fleet renewal plans. In June 2024, Air North was the STC partner on Boeing 737 NG aircraft for the AFIRS Edge.

"The commencement of Edge 5G data transfer operations at Air North validates the technology that we have pioneered with the flange version of the Edge," commented Derek Taylor, Vice President of Strategic Opportunities of FLYHT. "Air North has been our trusted STC partner, and we are excited to provide them with wireless access to their aircraft data."

Joe Sparling, Air North's President and CEO, said, "The next generation technology provided by the Edge allows us to meet our goals to improve connectivity and realize greater operational efficiencies. We look forward to installing the solution on additional aircraft as we modernize our B737 Classic fleet."

Find out more here about the AFIRS Edge, the world's first 5G wireless quick access recorder (WQAR) and aircraft interface device (AID): https://flyht.com/airborne-hardware/afirs-edge/.

About Air North, Yukon's Airline

Based out of Whitehorse, Yukon, Canada, Air North operates a fleet of Boeing 737 jets and ATR 42 turboprops on routes throughout Yukon and to the Northwest Territories, British Columbia, Alberta, and seasonally to Ontario. The airline was founded in 1977 and is 49% owned by the Vuntut Gwitchin First Nation, with one in 15 Yukoners having an equity or employment stake in the airline. In 2020, Air North received the Travellers' Choice Award for Best Airline in Canada and Best Airline (Specialty and Leisure) in North America based upon passenger reviews.