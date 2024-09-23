Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or for dissemination in the United States.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2024 / Forward Water Technologies Corp. ("FWTC" or the "Company") (TSXV:FWTC) is pleased to announce that, further to its previous press release relating to the business combination with Fraser Mackenzie Accelerator Corp., the consolidation of the outstanding common shares of the Company (each, a "Common Share") on the basis of one post-Consolidation Common Share for every ten pre-Consolidation Common Shares is anticipated to be made effective for trading purposes at the opening on September 27, 2024 (the "Effective Date"). It is anticipated that the Common Shares will begin trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on a post-Consolidation basis at market open on the Effective Date. The new CUSIP of the Common Shares will be 34988A201 and the new ISIN will be CA34988A2011.

Shareholders with physical certificates will receive a letter of transmittal from TSX Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent. All registered shareholders will be required to send their certificate(s) representing pre-Consolidation shares, along with a properly executed letter of transmittal, to the Company's transfer agent, in accordance with the instructions provided in the letter of transmittal. Shareholders who hold their shares through a broker, investment dealer, bank or trust company should contact that nominee or intermediary on the procedures for processing the Consolidation of their shares, and for determining their post-Consolidation positions.

Further details regarding the Consolidation are provided in the Company's information circular dated August 20, 2024 which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedarplus.ca.

About Forward Water Technologies Corp.

Forward Water Technologies Corp. (TSXV:FWTC) is a publicly traded Canadian company dedicated to saving the earth's water supply using its patented Forward Osmosis technology. FWTC was founded by GreenCentre Canada, a leading technology innovation centre supported by the government of Canada. FWTC's technology allows for the reduction of challenging waste streams simultaneously returning fresh water for re-use or surface release. FWTC's mandate is to focus on the large-scale implementation of its technology in multiple sectors, including industrial wastewater, oil and gas, DLE, mining, agriculture and ultimately municipal water supply and re-use market sectors.

FWTC has immediate plans to treat brine from the direct lithium extraction (DLE) sector using its mobile pilot equipment this summer in conjunction with its partners. This project will establish FWTC's iFOTM technology as a valuable component in producing lithium carbonate from aquifer sourced brines for use in applications such as electric vehicle (EV) battery production.

In addition, FWTC has initiated early-stage R&D for the treatment of food and beverage process streams.

For more information, please visit www.forwardwater.com.

