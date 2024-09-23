DUBUQUE, IA / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2024 / ful. Health is excited to announce the launch of ful. CashPay, a groundbreaking healthcare solution specifically designed for part-time employees, gig workers, association members, and the uninsured. As a non-insurance alternative, ful. CashPay empowers employers and organizations to provide essential healthcare benefits, helping their uninsured workers access convenient care and achieve significant savings.

This solution is particularly critical for the 42% of the U.S. population living below the ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) threshold. These individuals often work but struggle to afford basic necessities, including healthcare. ful. CashPay provides an affordable way to address the healthcare gap, ensuring that part-time and uninsured workers can receive care without financial strain.

Healthcare access helps employers create a more stable, productive, and loyal workforce while controlling costs and maintaining a competitive edge in the job market. Brokers, captives, and TPAs now have a powerful tool to help clients support and retain their part-time workforce.

With ful. CashPay, organizations can offer uninsured team members a clear, actionable healthcare solution. ful. CashPay features bundled cash pricing for complete episodes of care, eliminating surprise billing. It provides unlimited, no-cost virtual care for employees and their families, including dependents up to age 26 - and more, all for about $6 per part-time employee per month.

"At ful. Health, we are committed to giving people the freedom to make their best personal choices for care," said Dr. Bernie Saks, founder and CEO of ful. Health. "ful. CashPay simplifies access to quality care by combining smart shopping tools and education, creating a comprehensive resource for healthcare savings."

ful. CashPay offers more than just benefits - it creates a cash-pay healthcare ecosystem, leveraging partnerships with industry leaders to provide part-time uninsured employees with:

Free, unlimited virtual care: Powered by CirrusMD, employees can connect within 60 seconds with licensed physicians at no additional cost.

Cash pricing marketplace: Through Tendo, users can access actionable cash prices for complete episodes of care, eliminating billing surprises.

Interactive healthcare education: Quizzify's engaging quizzes and tools help users make informed healthcare decisions and avoid costly ER visits.

Local Cash Discount Pharmacy: MedOne provides in-app search for local pharmacy cash discount pricing and digital pharmacy discount cards.

"Tendo is excited to partner with ful. Health. They have carefully architected a member experience that focuses on ease of access, education, and simplification. Together we are helping employers with dynamic workforces solve for the healthcare needs of their members by making care shoppable with affordability and convenience baked in," said Ben Maisano, SVP Head of Strategy for Tendo.

ful. CashPay doesn't just provide access to care - it equips users to navigate the system with confidence. With Quizzify's Doctor Visit PrepKits addressing 200+ healthcare scenarios, users can prepare for their virtual or in-person visits to ensure the greatest value. Through Goodbill, users can also save money on hospital bills through discounts, expert bill reviews, and negotiation support.

ful. Health's commitment to healthcare innovation is transforming how U.S. employers support their uninsured and underinsured team members by providing a comprehensive, tech-driven solution that simplifies access to care and lowers healthcare costs. ful. CashPay's ecosystem of tools empowers users to make informed decisions, control healthcare spending, and improve their overall health and financial well-being.

To learn more about how ful. CashPay can enhance an organization's benefits offerings and improve employee retention, visit ful-health.com.

About ful. Health

ful. Health is a leader in healthcare navigation solutions, empowering individuals to make smarter, more informed decisions about their healthcare. Through cutting-edge technology, data-driven insights, and personalized guidance, ful. Health provides easy-to-use platforms that simplify healthcare choices for both the insured and uninsured. The company plans a new release update in the fourth quarter of this year to add Transparency in Coverage alongside cash pricing and savings tools to their apps for insured plan members. Learn more at ful-health.com.

