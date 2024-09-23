New Partnership Enhances Presence of Gaucho Holdings' Wine Brand in Key Markets

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2024 / Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO), a company that includes a growing collection of e-commerce platforms with a concentration on fine wines, luxury real estate, and leather goods and accessories (the "Company" or "Gaucho Holdings"), today announced the addition of Giannone Wine & Liquor Co to the wine retailer network of Algodon Fine Wines.

Giannone Wine & Liquor Co (gwine.com) is a well-established Wine & Liquor store with locations in West New York and Hoboken, NJ, offering a wide assortment of wines from around the world, as well as international beers and spirits, including the hard-to-find. As part of this collaboration, Giannone Wine & Liquor Co will serve as Algodon's stateside e-commerce fulfillment center for AlgodonFineWines.com. The e-commerce store, powered by Giannone Wine & Liquor Co, links to a virtual storefront showcasing the Algodon wines currently distributed in the U.S.

In addition to the Algodon Fine Wines site powered by Giannone Wine & Liquor Co, Algodon Fine Wines are also available throughout the U.S. via 3Js Imports, both in-stores and online at such retailers as Giannone Wine & Liquor Co, Fanwood Liquors, Sebonack Golf & Country Club, Off the Hook Restaurant, The Frog and the Peach Restaurant, Dittrick's Wine & Liquors, and Vineborough Lounge & Liquors, among others.

Scott Mathis, CEO, and Founder of Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc., stated, "We are pleased to welcome Giannone Wine & Liquor Co into our trusted network. This collaboration is a significant step in our efforts to expand the reach of Algodon Fine Wines in the United States, providing wine enthusiasts with greater access to our exceptional wines."

About Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.

For more than ten years, Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.'s (gauchoholdings.com) mission has been to source and develop opportunities in Argentina's undervalued luxury real estate and consumer marketplace. Our company has positioned itself to take advantage of the continued and fast growth of global e-commerce across multiple market sectors, with the goal of becoming a leader in diversified luxury goods and experiences in sought after lifestyle industries and retail landscapes. With a concentration on fine wines (algodonfinewines.com & algodonwines.com.ar), hospitality (algodonhotels.com), and luxury real estate (algodonwineestates.com) associated with our proprietary Algodon brand, as well as the leather goods, ready-to-wear and accessories of the fashion brand Gaucho - Buenos Aires™ (gaucho.com), these are the luxury brands in which Argentina finds its contemporary expression.

About Algodon Fine Wines

Algodon Fine Wines are produced at Algodon Wine Estates, a boutique Mendoza winery located in the beautiful foothills of the Sierra Pintadas, in the southernmost region of Argentina's wine capital. Fed by the purest meltwater from the glacial Andes, our 325 acres of vines go back as far as 1946 and produce exceptional fruit on sandy and clay loam. Algodon is one of the only wineries in Argentina that creates wines through a process called microvinification. This process is completed entirely by hand, by our passionate winemaker Mauro Nosenzo, who is assisted by Master of Wine Anthony Foster. Brought together by Scott Mathis and his partners, Algodon Wine Estates' renowned winemakers bring decades of experience, as well as craftsmanship and tradition that have been passed down for generations. Each of our small-batch wines blend the best of those Old World techniques with modern wine-making technology and sustainable, eco-friendly practices to create unparalleled New World varietals. Algodon Fine Wines is wholly owned by Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. ( gauchoholdings.com ), which crafts luxury experiences, properties and products the celebrate the vibrant and distinctive Argentinian lifestyle. To learn more, visit algodonfinewines.com. To purchase wines in Argentina, please visit AlgodonWines.com.ar