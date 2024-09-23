Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, September 23, 2024

_____

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds breaking;28;25;Partly sunny;29;25;SSW;17;83%;70%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;42;30;Warm with sunshine;39;32;NNW;14;48%;0%;8

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;29;17;Partly sunny;31;17;NW;9;43%;0%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Turning cloudy;26;15;Rather cloudy;26;19;NNW;11;59%;3%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower or two;20;12;A little a.m. rain;17;12;WSW;17;86%;89%;2

Anchorage, United States;Rain and drizzle;10;6;A shower or two;11;6;N;10;86%;98%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine, very hot;37;18;Sunshine, very hot;37;22;W;12;24%;1%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clouds, then sun;17;3;Cooler with sunshine;11;0;NNW;16;47%;1%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and very hot;38;24;Sunny and very hot;38;25;ENE;17;41%;2%;9

Athens, Greece;Increasing clouds;27;18;Nice with sunshine;27;19;S;13;45%;7%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;Breezy in the p.m.;17;13;Windy;18;11;SW;28;73%;27%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy sun;39;26;Hazy sunshine;39;25;N;18;21%;0%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;33;24;A stray thunderstorm;31;24;SE;8;78%;84%;5

Bangalore, India;Couple of t-storms;29;21;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;21;W;17;78%;58%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;A shower and t-storm;34;26;Rain and a t-storm;33;25;ENE;9;72%;96%;4

Barcelona, Spain;Rain and drizzle;25;17;A stray a.m. t-storm;24;16;ENE;12;71%;45%;5

Beijing, China;Sunlit and pleasant;24;12;Partly sunny;24;14;SSE;10;58%;60%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny, warm;28;16;High clouds, warm;28;16;SW;13;46%;17%;2

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun, warm;25;13;Cooler;18;13;SSW;12;84%;78%;1

Bogota, Colombia;High clouds;21;8;Some sun, pleasant;21;8;ESE;14;58%;17%;14

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny and hot;34;18;Mostly sunny and hot;34;18;E;14;28%;0%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Decreasing clouds;24;13;A little p.m. rain;18;11;ESE;8;75%;73%;2

Brussels, Belgium;A shower in places;19;12;A shower in places;16;12;SW;17;97%;77%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny and very warm;28;12;Warm with sunshine;30;13;ESE;9;45%;4%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny, nice;27;11;An afternoon shower;23;13;WSW;9;60%;77%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Breezy in the p.m.;21;12;Sunny and breezy;20;13;ESE;26;57%;0%;7

Bujumbura, Burundi;Strong winds;31;18;Mostly sunny, nice;31;19;NE;12;46%;3%;13

Busan, South Korea;Breezy this morning;26;18;A morning shower;26;20;NNE;18;67%;67%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Nice with sunshine;31;24;Plenty of sunshine;33;23;NNE;14;41%;0%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Clearing and warm;28;13;Partly sunny, cooler;19;12;NNW;28;71%;1%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;30;20;A t-storm around;30;19;SSE;6;65%;51%;6

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun;35;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;27;S;15;75%;83%;4

Chicago, United States;Breezy this morning;19;16;Occasional rain;19;15;NNW;13;91%;96%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers around;30;27;A shower or two;31;27;WSW;22;81%;96%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;20;14;A shower or two;18;13;SSW;8;90%;94%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Turning cloudy;30;26;Becoming cloudy;30;25;WNW;8;82%;94%;11

Dallas, United States;A shower and t-storm;28;20;Warmer;32;20;ESE;9;55%;88%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, warm;33;22;Showers around;31;21;ESE;20;67%;64%;4

Delhi, India;Hazy sun, very warm;35;26;Sunny and very warm;37;27;ESE;8;61%;13%;8

Denver, United States;Warmer;27;11;Mostly cloudy;25;11;SSW;10;32%;2%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly cloudy, hot;37;29;A couple of t-storms;33;27;SE;14;75%;92%;4

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;36;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;23;ESE;9;71%;65%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Cloudy with a shower;16;9;Clouds and sun;15;6;W;17;74%;32%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and hot;35;18;Sunshine, very hot;36;18;NE;7;33%;0%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Inc. clouds;26;18;Partly sunny;25;19;W;21;61%;5%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;An afternoon shower;29;23;Nice with some sun;32;24;SE;10;64%;35%;9

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;27;10;Sunny and pleasant;28;10;ENE;9;37%;0%;12

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm or two;32;24;Rain and wind;30;25;SE;18;79%;99%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Cloudy;15;14;Some sun, pleasant;18;15;S;12;87%;33%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;32;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;25;NE;9;78%;59%;5

Hong Kong, China;Showers around;28;24;Rain and a t-storm;28;25;NE;10;85%;89%;2

Honolulu, United States;An afternoon shower;31;25;Partly sunny, breezy;32;25;ENE;21;56%;47%;9

Hyderabad, India;A couple of t-storms;32;24;A stray thunderstorm;30;23;WSW;13;85%;98%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunshine, very hot;42;25;Sunny and hot;37;26;ENE;9;47%;4%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunshine, pleasant;22;16;Mainly cloudy;27;16;ENE;9;59%;26%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Breezy in the p.m.;34;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;25;ENE;13;68%;66%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Very warm;36;29;Breezy in the p.m.;35;29;N;22;58%;0%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Decreasing clouds;20;8;Increasing clouds;24;12;NNW;13;47%;6%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;40;16;Sunny and not as hot;34;22;N;7;15%;0%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy in the p.m.;35;27;Humid;35;27;WSW;19;65%;3%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;A shower and t-storm;34;19;A shower and t-storm;30;19;S;7;75%;86%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny, warm;40;28;Sunny and very warm;41;28;S;10;26%;3%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Overcast, pleasant;24;12;Sunny and very warm;27;14;SSE;11;46%;2%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm or two;29;27;Breezy in the a.m.;31;27;ESE;20;72%;70%;4

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;32;24;Low clouds;32;24;SW;12;62%;55%;4

Kolkata, India;A couple of t-storms;35;28;A t-storm or two;32;27;E;13;79%;99%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Rain, a thunderstorm;35;25;A t-storm or two;30;24;NNW;9;78%;97%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;18;0;Sun, some clouds;18;1;NE;12;37%;29%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;Inc. clouds;33;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;24;SSW;15;83%;82%;5

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;19;15;Areas of low clouds;19;15;SSE;15;83%;10%;4

Lisbon, Portugal;Decreasing clouds;23;16;Cloudy;23;20;WSW;12;78%;66%;1

London, United Kingdom;Rain and drizzle;19;13;Mostly cloudy;18;12;SW;14;78%;71%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sunshine;31;17;Sunny and warm;31;16;S;9;52%;0%;6

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;28;22;Some brightening;27;22;SSW;15;74%;44%;5