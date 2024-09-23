Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, September 23, 2024
_____
City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index
Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds breaking;28;25;Partly sunny;29;25;SSW;17;83%;70%;12
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;42;30;Warm with sunshine;39;32;NNW;14;48%;0%;8
Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;29;17;Partly sunny;31;17;NW;9;43%;0%;5
Algiers, Algeria;Turning cloudy;26;15;Rather cloudy;26;19;NNW;11;59%;3%;5
Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower or two;20;12;A little a.m. rain;17;12;WSW;17;86%;89%;2
Anchorage, United States;Rain and drizzle;10;6;A shower or two;11;6;N;10;86%;98%;1
Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine, very hot;37;18;Sunshine, very hot;37;22;W;12;24%;1%;5
Astana, Kazakhstan;Clouds, then sun;17;3;Cooler with sunshine;11;0;NNW;16;47%;1%;3
Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and very hot;38;24;Sunny and very hot;38;25;ENE;17;41%;2%;9
Athens, Greece;Increasing clouds;27;18;Nice with sunshine;27;19;S;13;45%;7%;5
Auckland, New Zealand;Breezy in the p.m.;17;13;Windy;18;11;SW;28;73%;27%;4
Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy sun;39;26;Hazy sunshine;39;25;N;18;21%;0%;6
Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;33;24;A stray thunderstorm;31;24;SE;8;78%;84%;5
Bangalore, India;Couple of t-storms;29;21;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;21;W;17;78%;58%;4
Bangkok, Thailand;A shower and t-storm;34;26;Rain and a t-storm;33;25;ENE;9;72%;96%;4
Barcelona, Spain;Rain and drizzle;25;17;A stray a.m. t-storm;24;16;ENE;12;71%;45%;5
Beijing, China;Sunlit and pleasant;24;12;Partly sunny;24;14;SSE;10;58%;60%;5
Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny, warm;28;16;High clouds, warm;28;16;SW;13;46%;17%;2
Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun, warm;25;13;Cooler;18;13;SSW;12;84%;78%;1
Bogota, Colombia;High clouds;21;8;Some sun, pleasant;21;8;ESE;14;58%;17%;14
Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny and hot;34;18;Mostly sunny and hot;34;18;E;14;28%;0%;12
Bratislava, Slovakia;Decreasing clouds;24;13;A little p.m. rain;18;11;ESE;8;75%;73%;2
Brussels, Belgium;A shower in places;19;12;A shower in places;16;12;SW;17;97%;77%;1
Bucharest, Romania;Sunny and very warm;28;12;Warm with sunshine;30;13;ESE;9;45%;4%;4
Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny, nice;27;11;An afternoon shower;23;13;WSW;9;60%;77%;3
Buenos Aires, Argentina;Breezy in the p.m.;21;12;Sunny and breezy;20;13;ESE;26;57%;0%;7
Bujumbura, Burundi;Strong winds;31;18;Mostly sunny, nice;31;19;NE;12;46%;3%;13
Busan, South Korea;Breezy this morning;26;18;A morning shower;26;20;NNE;18;67%;67%;4
Cairo, Egypt;Nice with sunshine;31;24;Plenty of sunshine;33;23;NNE;14;41%;0%;7
Cape Town, South Africa;Clearing and warm;28;13;Partly sunny, cooler;19;12;NNW;28;71%;1%;7
Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;30;20;A t-storm around;30;19;SSE;6;65%;51%;6
Chennai, India;Clouds and sun;35;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;27;S;15;75%;83%;4
Chicago, United States;Breezy this morning;19;16;Occasional rain;19;15;NNW;13;91%;96%;1
Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers around;30;27;A shower or two;31;27;WSW;22;81%;96%;12
Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;20;14;A shower or two;18;13;SSW;8;90%;94%;1
Dakar, Senegal;Turning cloudy;30;26;Becoming cloudy;30;25;WNW;8;82%;94%;11
Dallas, United States;A shower and t-storm;28;20;Warmer;32;20;ESE;9;55%;88%;5
Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, warm;33;22;Showers around;31;21;ESE;20;67%;64%;4
Delhi, India;Hazy sun, very warm;35;26;Sunny and very warm;37;27;ESE;8;61%;13%;8
Denver, United States;Warmer;27;11;Mostly cloudy;25;11;SSW;10;32%;2%;4
Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly cloudy, hot;37;29;A couple of t-storms;33;27;SE;14;75%;92%;4
Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;36;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;23;ESE;9;71%;65%;12
Dublin, Ireland;Cloudy with a shower;16;9;Clouds and sun;15;6;W;17;74%;32%;3
Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and hot;35;18;Sunshine, very hot;36;18;NE;7;33%;0%;5
Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Inc. clouds;26;18;Partly sunny;25;19;W;21;61%;5%;4
Hanoi, Vietnam;An afternoon shower;29;23;Nice with some sun;32;24;SE;10;64%;35%;9
Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;27;10;Sunny and pleasant;28;10;ENE;9;37%;0%;12
Havana, Cuba;A t-storm or two;32;24;Rain and wind;30;25;SE;18;79%;99%;4
Helsinki, Finland;Cloudy;15;14;Some sun, pleasant;18;15;S;12;87%;33%;2
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;32;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;25;NE;9;78%;59%;5
Hong Kong, China;Showers around;28;24;Rain and a t-storm;28;25;NE;10;85%;89%;2
Honolulu, United States;An afternoon shower;31;25;Partly sunny, breezy;32;25;ENE;21;56%;47%;9
Hyderabad, India;A couple of t-storms;32;24;A stray thunderstorm;30;23;WSW;13;85%;98%;3
Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunshine, very hot;42;25;Sunny and hot;37;26;ENE;9;47%;4%;6
Istanbul, Turkey;Sunshine, pleasant;22;16;Mainly cloudy;27;16;ENE;9;59%;26%;5
Jakarta, Indonesia;Breezy in the p.m.;34;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;25;ENE;13;68%;66%;10
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Very warm;36;29;Breezy in the p.m.;35;29;N;22;58%;0%;9
Johannesburg, South Africa;Decreasing clouds;20;8;Increasing clouds;24;12;NNW;13;47%;6%;7
Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;40;16;Sunny and not as hot;34;22;N;7;15%;0%;7
Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy in the p.m.;35;27;Humid;35;27;WSW;19;65%;3%;8
Kathmandu, Nepal;A shower and t-storm;34;19;A shower and t-storm;30;19;S;7;75%;86%;4
Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny, warm;40;28;Sunny and very warm;41;28;S;10;26%;3%;11
Kiev, Ukraine;Overcast, pleasant;24;12;Sunny and very warm;27;14;SSE;11;46%;2%;3
Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm or two;29;27;Breezy in the a.m.;31;27;ESE;20;72%;70%;4
Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;32;24;Low clouds;32;24;SW;12;62%;55%;4
Kolkata, India;A couple of t-storms;35;28;A t-storm or two;32;27;E;13;79%;99%;3
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Rain, a thunderstorm;35;25;A t-storm or two;30;24;NNW;9;78%;97%;5
La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;18;0;Sun, some clouds;18;1;NE;12;37%;29%;14
Lagos, Nigeria;Inc. clouds;33;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;24;SSW;15;83%;82%;5
Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;19;15;Areas of low clouds;19;15;SSE;15;83%;10%;4
Lisbon, Portugal;Decreasing clouds;23;16;Cloudy;23;20;WSW;12;78%;66%;1
London, United Kingdom;Rain and drizzle;19;13;Mostly cloudy;18;12;SW;14;78%;71%;1
Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sunshine;31;17;Sunny and warm;31;16;S;9;52%;0%;6
Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;28;22;Some brightening;27;22;SSW;15;74%;44%;5
Madrid, Spain;Lots of sun, nice;25;13;Cloudy;23;14;SW;10;44%;30%;2
Male, Maldives;A stray thunderstorm;30;28;Partly sunny, humid;32;28;WNW;20;75%;74%;12
Manaus, Brazil;High clouds and hot;37;27;Warm with some sun;36;26;NE;9;53%;33%;13
Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;A t-storm around;33;25;ENE;9;75%;51%;9
Melbourne, Australia;A stray p.m. shower;21;11;Cloudy;23;13;S;19;55%;71%;2
Mexico City, Mexico;An afternoon shower;24;13;A few showers;22;12;N;14;59%;78%;11
Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;32;27;A t-storm around;32;27;ESE;23;71%;90%;7
Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;23;10;Clouds and sun, warm;24;12;SSE;15;59%;6%;2
Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, windy;30;25;Breezy with some sun;30;24;S;22;67%;15%;12
Montevideo, Uruguay;A shower or two;19;12;Sunlit and windy;20;13;ESE;27;70%;0%;7
Montreal, Canada;A little a.m. rain;19;13;Cloudy;22;13;SE;10;59%;12%;2
Moscow, Russia;Sunny and pleasant;16;5;Increasing clouds;19;9;S;14;43%;10%;2
Mumbai, India;Humid with rain;32;26;Couple of t-storms;30;28;NW;14;83%;99%;8
Nairobi, Kenya;Decreasing clouds;26;14;Mostly cloudy;27;14;E;13;47%;14%;7
New York, United States;Mostly cloudy;22;16;Mostly cloudy;21;17;E;14;68%;33%;1
Nicosia, Cyprus;A p.m. shower or two;29;18;Sunny and pleasant;31;19;WNW;12;49%;2%;6
Novosibirsk, Russia;Windy this morning;15;5;Partly sunny, breezy;9;2;W;25;67%;55%;3
Osaka-shi, Japan;Partial sunshine;29;19;Decreasing clouds;29;20;E;12;61%;12%;2
Oslo, Norway;Decreasing clouds;17;11;Downpours;15;12;S;8;97%;95%;1
Ottawa, Canada;A couple of showers;17;12;Warmer with a shower;22;12;ESE;14;71%;95%;2
Pago Pago, American Samoa;A morning shower;30;26;A couple of showers;30;25;ESE;19;78%;90%;11
Panama City, Panama;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;25;A t-storm around;30;25;S;12;80%;64%;4
Paramaribo, Suriname;Mostly sunny;35;24;An afternoon shower;34;24;ENE;12;65%;70%;12
Paris, France;A few showers;19;13;A shower or two;19;13;SSW;17;88%;93%;2
Perth, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;24;11;Breezy in the p.m.;21;9;ESE;22;58%;1%;5
Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Afternoon t-storms;31;24;A t-storm or two;32;25;N;9;74%;93%;5
Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny and hot;36;25;A t-storm around;33;25;SE;20;69%;55%;10
Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm or two;33;25;A t-storm around;35;24;SE;9;64%;50%;5
Prague, Czech Republic;Nice with some sun;23;12;Rain and drizzle;18;12;SW;12;79%;81%;2
Pyongyang, North Korea;Abundant sunshine;26;11;Sunny and nice;25;14;E;8;65%;4%;5
Quito, Ecuador;A couple of showers;22;8;A shower in spots;22;8;E;11;46%;56%;13
Rabat, Morocco;Some sun, pleasant;25;15;Sun and clouds;24;12;N;11;73%;2%;6
Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;30;24;Turning cloudy;29;24;SE;18;70%;28%;12
Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly sunny;9;3;Cloudy;9;2;NNE;15;78%;14%;1
Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny, nice;21;11;Mostly cloudy, warm;24;14;SSE;14;69%;45%;3
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and very warm;31;22;Sunny and very warm;31;22;E;13;58%;0%;10
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;37;27;Plenty of sunshine;38;29;NE;9;15%;0%;9
Rome, Italy;A stray thunderstorm;25;17;Showers around;26;17;SSE;11;74%;70%;4
Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;14;6;Showers around;19;11;SSE;14;69%;67%;2
San Francisco, United States;Sunshine and warmer;28;14;Not as warm;22;13;WSW;16;69%;0%;5
San Jose, Costa Rica;Rain, a thunderstorm;23;17;Rain and a t-storm;24;18;SW;11;88%;100%;3
San Juan, Puerto Rico;A t-storm in spots;32;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;SE;12;74%;54%;10
San Salvador, El Salvador;Cloudy with t-storms;24;18;Cloudy with t-storms;23;18;W;11;83%;99%;5
Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;29;12;Sunshine and nice;28;13;NE;14;19%;2%;11
Santiago, Chile;Cloudy and cool;17;8;Mostly sunny;20;6;SW;10;66%;10%;7
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Cloudy;32;24;A morning shower;32;24;NE;11;74%;69%;9
Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;23;12;A morning shower;20;18;SSW;8;84%;91%;1
Seattle, United States;Decreasing clouds;22;14;Sunshine and nice;23;15;NNE;11;78%;26%;4
Seoul, South Korea;Sunny and beautiful;27;13;Partly sunny;26;15;E;8;58%;3%;5
Shanghai, China;Cloudy;27;22;Rain and drizzle;27;23;SSW;11;77%;67%;2
Singapore, Singapore;A shower in the p.m.;32;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;25;N;9;70%;82%;12
Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunlit and nice;24;9;Increasing clouds;25;12;SSE;6;53%;11%;3
St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partial sunshine;33;26;A t-storm around;33;26;ENE;12;68%;66%;9
Stockholm, Sweden;Partial sunshine;19;12;Cloudy;20;13;S;11;77%;100%;1
Sydney, Australia;Sunny and warmer;29;15;Not as warm;26;18;NNW;18;51%;1%;3
Taipei City, Taiwan;Humid, p.m. showers;32;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;26;SW;9;83%;93%;2
Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;17;11;Mainly cloudy;20;13;SSE;14;77%;19%;2
Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny, warm;32;16;Sunny and very warm;32;17;NE;8;30%;0%;5
Tbilisi, Georgia;Some sun, pleasant;23;15;Windy in the p.m.;27;15;NNW;23;56%;8%;5
Tehran, Iran;Sunny and very hot;36;23;Sunny and very hot;36;23;WSW;11;16%;2%;6
Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;28;23;Mostly sunny;29;24;N;14;60%;1%;7
Tirana, Albania;Sunshine and nice;28;16;Downpours;24;17;E;8;81%;100%;2
Tokyo, Japan;Breezy, not as warm;27;19;Partly sunny, breezy;26;19;NNE;22;58%;6%;5
Toronto, Canada;Humid with rain;22;18;A couple of showers;21;17;ESE;19;92%;99%;1
Tripoli, Libya;Windy this afternoon;30;23;Mostly cloudy, humid;29;22;E;14;71%;4%;6
Tunis, Tunisia;A couple of showers;27;20;Mostly sunny;30;21;SSE;10;62%;6%;5
Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A p.m. shower or two;18;4;Sunny and pleasant;17;3;ESE;12;57%;2%;4
Vancouver, Canada;Clearing;18;13;Mostly sunny, warmer;22;15;ENE;6;79%;81%;4
Vienna, Austria;Turning sunny;25;14;Not as warm;18;10;S;11;77%;76%;3
Vientiane, Laos;Showers, some heavy;27;23;Showers around;27;23;SE;8;88%;93%;2
Vilnius, Lithuania;Some sun;21;13;Mostly sunny, warm;24;13;SSE;17;61%;26%;3
Warsaw, Poland;Increasing clouds;23;10;Partly sunny, warm;25;12;SW;15;53%;69%;3
Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny, breezy;17;12;Windy;17;8;SSE;34;65%;27%;5
Yangon, Myanmar;Cloudy with t-storms;28;25;Cloudy with t-storms;29;25;SE;11;85%;98%;2
Yerevan, Armenia;A t-storm around;26;13;Not as warm;22;13;NE;6;52%;7%;5
_____
Copyright 2024 AccuWeather