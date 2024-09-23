Global Forecast-Celsius

Madrid, Spain;A few showers;21;16;Increasingly windy;23;13;WSW;25;74%;81%;2

Male, Maldives;Cloudy and humid;32;28;Morning t-storms;31;27;WNW;20;78%;94%;3

Manaus, Brazil;Very warm;36;26;Partly sunny;35;26;SSW;8;60%;44%;13

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy;34;25;A t-storm around;33;26;SSE;10;74%;64%;11

Melbourne, Australia;Cooler, morning rain;14;8;Breezy and cool;13;6;SE;22;60%;26%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;A little p.m. rain;21;12;Cooler with rain;17;12;N;12;78%;100%;3

Miami, United States;Some wind and rain;31;27;Some wind and rain;32;28;S;39;79%;98%;4

Minsk, Belarus;A shower or two;22;13;Breezy in the p.m.;21;15;S;19;79%;44%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy;30;25;Partly sunny, breezy;30;25;S;22;68%;8%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Clearing and windy;20;14;Mostly sunny, breezy;19;12;SE;24;77%;1%;7

Montreal, Canada;Occasional rain;17;14;A shower and t-storm;20;13;W;12;88%;99%;2

Moscow, Russia;Sunlit and very warm;23;11;High clouds and warm;22;13;S;19;34%;6%;1

Mumbai, India;Heavy showers;29;25;Cloudy, downpours;28;25;W;16;87%;100%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Rather cloudy;25;13;Partly sunny, nice;27;16;ENE;11;48%;18%;10

New York, United States;A couple of showers;21;18;A couple of showers;24;19;NW;13;87%;99%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and nice;31;18;Sunny and hot;34;18;W;13;40%;0%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;A bit of rain;9;-1;Rain and snow;7;1;W;19;72%;93%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Inc. clouds;30;22;Sunshine and warmer;33;24;NNE;11;56%;11%;6

Oslo, Norway;Rain and drizzle;16;5;Becoming cloudy;14;7;N;10;70%;28%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Cooler with rain;16;14;A little rain;22;10;WNW;17;76%;85%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;26;A t-storm in spots;28;26;E;21;82%;65%;3

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;31;25;A t-storm in spots;30;23;WNW;9;81%;60%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;Clouds and sun;35;24;Mostly sunny;35;24;E;12;63%;7%;12

Paris, France;Cloudy with showers;16;14;A couple of showers;19;12;SW;20;88%;94%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;23;15;Breezy in the p.m.;27;14;WSW;22;44%;84%;8

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm or two;31;26;A t-storm in spots;33;26;S;8;69%;90%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Humid;35;25;A t-storm around;33;26;SE;18;70%;64%;12

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Warm with some sun;36;24;A t-storm around;36;24;SE;8;60%;48%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Warmer;22;13;A shower in the p.m.;20;14;SSW;14;73%;94%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;A p.m. shower or two;25;16;Partial sunshine;25;15;WSW;9;77%;26%;5

Quito, Ecuador;A p.m. shower or two;22;8;A little p.m. rain;22;9;N;9;53%;81%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Variable cloudiness;26;17;Humid;26;18;N;10;81%;6%;6

Recife, Brazil;Showers around;29;24;Partly sunny;29;25;ESE;17;67%;61%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly sunny;8;1;Cloudy;7;4;N;12;65%;70%;1

Riga, Latvia;A shower or two;20;13;Showers around;20;14;SSE;18;71%;90%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and hot;34;22;Sunny and hot;34;23;NNE;11;49%;0%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sun;37;27;Very warm;39;26;N;19;18%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;An afternoon shower;26;17;Partly sunny, nice;27;20;SSE;17;68%;30%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Showers around;22;13;High clouds and mild;20;13;SSE;18;73%;81%;1

San Francisco, United States;Cooler;18;14;Turning sunny;20;12;SW;15;76%;0%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;Rain, a thunderstorm;24;17;A stray thunderstorm;27;19;ENE;8;78%;66%;4

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy in the p.m.;33;27;Breezy in the p.m.;32;27;E;20;74%;50%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower and t-storm;22;17;A t-storm around;24;17;WNW;12;80%;64%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Sun and clouds;29;14;Partly sunny;29;12;NE;16;26%;4%;12

Santiago, Chile;Turning sunny;21;7;Warmer;27;10;SSW;7;34%;0%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. shower or two;32;24;Partly sunny;32;24;N;11;74%;40%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Humid with rain;23;18;Morning rain;22;13;WNW;16;86%;90%;4

Seattle, United States;Rain, cooler;17;11;Cloudy;19;14;S;12;68%;88%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny;27;19;Partly sunny, humid;27;17;WNW;7;69%;27%;5

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;26;23;Humid with some sun;28;23;NE;15;75%;66%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A couple of t-storms;31;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;26;NNW;9;69%;84%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Warm with some sun;27;13;Sunny and very warm;27;12;SSE;6;58%;4%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Becoming cloudy;33;27;Brief a.m. showers;30;27;E;17;78%;88%;2

Stockholm, Sweden;Rain and drizzle;17;10;A shower in the p.m.;16;10;SE;11;72%;98%;2

Sydney, Australia;Cloudy and very warm;29;13;Rain;15;13;SSE;33;96%;99%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Cloudy and humid;31;25;A morning t-storm;30;24;SW;10;84%;80%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;An afternoon shower;18;13;An afternoon shower;16;13;SE;19;92%;95%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Very warm;32;17;Mostly sunny, nice;26;13;N;9;52%;11%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and nice;27;15;A couple of showers;21;16;E;7;75%;89%;4

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and very hot;35;20;Sunny and not as hot;30;18;WSW;12;30%;30%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;Humid;32;25;Humid with sunshine;30;25;N;15;63%;0%;6

Tirana, Albania;A t-storm around;28;15;Mostly sunny;30;15;ESE;6;60%;27%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Brief showers;24;20;Partly sunny, warmer;30;23;ENE;17;69%;30%;5

Toronto, Canada;Humid with rain;22;15;Mostly cloudy;24;14;NNW;10;69%;3%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Clouds and sun;30;23;Sunny and beautiful;32;24;ESE;15;60%;1%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;Decreasing clouds;30;20;Mostly sunny and hot;34;21;SE;9;58%;2%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny, mild;20;5;Partly sunny, mild;19;7;N;14;47%;61%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain, cooler;16;10;Spotty showers;14;11;SE;12;86%;99%;1

Vienna, Austria;Decreasing clouds;22;12;Partial sunshine;24;16;W;9;67%;24%;2

Vientiane, Laos;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;24;ENE;8;75%;98%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;Decreasing clouds;21;11;Showers around;21;14;S;18;78%;94%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Sunshine, pleasant;23;12;Mostly cloudy;22;16;SW;17;66%;73%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;15;11;Very windy;15;9;NNW;47;74%;75%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Couple of t-storms;29;24;A couple of showers;30;24;SSW;10;84%;97%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and pleasant;27;12;Sunshine and nice;23;13;NE;7;50%;13%;5

_____

Copyright 2024 AccuWeather