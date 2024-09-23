Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, September 25, 2024
City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index
Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;29;25;A t-storm or two;28;25;SW;17;84%;99%;3
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;39;30;Remaining very warm;38;30;NW;13;59%;0%;8
Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sun;33;18;Plenty of sun;34;18;WNW;10;34%;0%;5
Algiers, Algeria;Turning out cloudy;26;17;Hazy sunshine;29;19;WSW;10;48%;2%;5
Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain;16;13;A bit of rain;18;12;SSW;24;84%;97%;2
Anchorage, United States;A couple of showers;11;5;Rain tapering off;10;5;NE;7;83%;97%;1
Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and cooler;31;20;Sunny and pleasant;27;16;N;17;43%;14%;5
Astana, Kazakhstan;Plenty of sunshine;12;3;Cooler;8;-1;N;15;51%;27%;2
Asuncion, Paraguay;Very hot;37;22;Windy;23;16;SSW;27;74%;42%;2
Athens, Greece;Sunshine and nice;29;19;Mostly sunny, nice;29;19;WSW;12;53%;3%;5
Auckland, New Zealand;Windy this morning;16;7;Mostly cloudy;18;14;NW;15;70%;44%;6
Baghdad, Iraq;Breezy and very warm;40;22;Hazy and breezy;39;24;NW;22;18%;0%;6
Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Mostly cloudy, humid;33;24;A t-storm around;32;23;ESE;9;76%;64%;9
Bangalore, India;A stray t-shower;27;21;Some brightening;29;21;W;19;67%;37%;5
Bangkok, Thailand;Thunderstorms;32;25;A t-storm in spots;34;26;S;9;68%;64%;3
Barcelona, Spain;Inc. clouds;24;19;Mostly sunny, humid;28;20;WNW;18;68%;2%;5
Beijing, China;Mostly cloudy;25;14;Partly sunny, nice;24;16;SSE;9;66%;44%;5
Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny;25;16;Partly sunny, warm;29;18;S;10;49%;6%;4
Berlin, Germany;A shower or two;19;13;Showers around;20;15;SSW;21;84%;94%;1
Bogota, Colombia;High clouds;21;9;A shower or two;20;10;ESE;9;62%;85%;7
Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and hot;34;17;Hot with sunshine;34;17;ENE;11;27%;0%;12
Bratislava, Slovakia;Decreasing clouds;21;14;Breezy in the a.m.;24;15;SSW;19;66%;44%;2
Brussels, Belgium;Periods of rain;16;13;A little p.m. rain;18;10;SW;19;90%;90%;3
Bucharest, Romania;Mostly cloudy, warm;29;16;Mostly sunny, warm;30;15;SE;7;58%;5%;4
Budapest, Hungary;A stray shower;21;13;Breezy in the a.m.;25;18;SSW;19;63%;42%;2
Buenos Aires, Argentina;Breezy in the p.m.;21;11;Sunny;19;11;SE;17;66%;0%;7
Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;30;19;Mostly cloudy;30;20;NE;12;51%;5%;8
Busan, South Korea;Rain and a t-storm;28;19;Humid with some sun;29;20;NNE;10;69%;32%;4
Cairo, Egypt;Brilliant sunshine;33;24;Plenty of sun;33;23;N;13;44%;0%;7
Cape Town, South Africa;Decreasing clouds;17;11;Partly sunny;19;12;S;14;70%;4%;5
Caracas, Venezuela;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;19;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;20;N;6;75%;87%;6
Chennai, India;A little p.m. rain;36;27;High clouds;35;27;S;16;68%;90%;5
Chicago, United States;Warmer;23;16;Nice with sunshine;23;18;NE;12;67%;3%;5
Colombo, Sri Lanka;A couple of showers;31;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;27;WSW;18;79%;85%;6
Copenhagen, Denmark;Brief a.m. showers;15;11;Periods of rain;15;12;SW;17;95%;99%;0
Dakar, Senegal;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;28;25;ESE;12;88%;64%;3
Dallas, United States;Not as hot;28;17;Sunny and less humid;30;17;NNE;13;49%;1%;6
Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A shower in spots;30;22;A stray shower;31;21;ESE;13;66%;61%;9
Delhi, India;Humid;35;26;A stray thunderstorm;33;25;ESE;11;73%;65%;7
Denver, United States;Plenty of sunshine;31;13;Hot;33;15;SW;10;26%;2%;5
Dhaka, Bangladesh;Periods of rain;30;25;A couple of t-storms;29;26;E;14;84%;98%;2
Dili, East Timor;A t-storm or two;37;23;Showers around;32;23;E;11;65%;61%;12
Dublin, Ireland;Rain this afternoon;12;9;Showers, some heavy;12;6;NE;24;89%;100%;1
Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine, very hot;37;18;Not as hot;31;16;NE;9;36%;16%;5
Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;27;21;Clouds and sun;27;21;W;20;73%;62%;3
Hanoi, Vietnam;Hazy sun;31;24;Clearing and hot;34;25;SSE;8;67%;75%;5
Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and very warm;31;12;Sunny and hot;33;14;ENE;10;22%;0%;12
Havana, Cuba;Showers and t-storms;28;26;Couple of t-storms;30;26;S;30;82%;84%;4
Helsinki, Finland;A little rain;19;14;A little p.m. rain;16;14;S;24;93%;99%;1
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;34;25;Downpours;33;25;SSE;7;71%;93%;11
Hong Kong, China;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;25;Showers around;32;25;SW;11;72%;84%;8
Honolulu, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;32;24;Rain and drizzle;31;24;NE;19;56%;87%;9
Hyderabad, India;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;23;Mostly cloudy, humid;29;23;WSW;21;82%;41%;4
Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and very hot;42;23;A strong t-storm;33;22;E;11;63%;75%;6
Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and pleasant;24;18;Clearing and warm;27;18;ENE;14;62%;0%;2
Jakarta, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;23;E;12;72%;66%;11
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny, breezy, warm;38;29;Sunny and very warm;37;29;NNW;17;63%;0%;9
Johannesburg, South Africa;Increasing clouds;29;14;Mostly cloudy;30;13;SW;16;17%;0%;10
Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;38;15;Sunny and cooler;29;16;NNW;7;25%;2%;6
Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny, warm;36;27;Humid;35;27;W;18;63%;2%;8
Kathmandu, Nepal;Humid with t-storms;27;19;Humid with t-storms;26;18;SE;6;87%;98%;2
Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;40;28;High clouds, warm;40;28;SSE;10;24%;3%;6
Kiev, Ukraine;Warm with some sun;28;15;Not as warm;24;17;S;17;59%;63%;3
Kingston, Jamaica;Showers around;31;27;A t-storm around;32;27;E;19;76%;44%;5
Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;33;23;Partly sunny;33;24;W;13;58%;34%;13
Kolkata, India;A couple of t-storms;28;24;A couple of t-storms;29;25;ESE;13;92%;95%;3
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm or two;31;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;24;ENE;9;71%;70%;6
La Paz, Bolivia;Showers around;18;2;Showers around;16;3;ENE;13;44%;82%;11
Lagos, Nigeria;Mostly cloudy;28;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;25;SW;14;80%;88%;6
Lima, Peru;Low clouds;19;15;Some brightening;19;15;S;10;84%;13%;5
Lisbon, Portugal;A shower or two;23;20;A morning shower;24;16;WNW;17;88%;41%;4
London, United Kingdom;Rain and drizzle;16;12;Partly sunny;18;10;SW;16;80%;85%;3
Los Angeles, United States;Clouds, then sun;25;15;Turning sunny;26;15;SSW;10;65%;1%;6
Luanda, Angola;Inc. clouds;28;22;Partly sunny, nice;28;22;SW;14;71%;39%;12
Madrid, Spain;A few showers;21;16;Increasingly windy;23;13;WSW;25;74%;81%;2
Male, Maldives;Cloudy and humid;32;28;Morning t-storms;31;27;WNW;20;78%;94%;3
Manaus, Brazil;Very warm;36;26;Partly sunny;35;26;SSW;8;60%;44%;13
Manila, Philippines;Cloudy;34;25;A t-storm around;33;26;SSE;10;74%;64%;11
Melbourne, Australia;Cooler, morning rain;14;8;Breezy and cool;13;6;SE;22;60%;26%;6
Mexico City, Mexico;A little p.m. rain;21;12;Cooler with rain;17;12;N;12;78%;100%;3
Miami, United States;Some wind and rain;31;27;Some wind and rain;32;28;S;39;79%;98%;4
Minsk, Belarus;A shower or two;22;13;Breezy in the p.m.;21;15;S;19;79%;44%;2
Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy;30;25;Partly sunny, breezy;30;25;S;22;68%;8%;12
Montevideo, Uruguay;Clearing and windy;20;14;Mostly sunny, breezy;19;12;SE;24;77%;1%;7
Montreal, Canada;Occasional rain;17;14;A shower and t-storm;20;13;W;12;88%;99%;2
Moscow, Russia;Sunlit and very warm;23;11;High clouds and warm;22;13;S;19;34%;6%;1
Mumbai, India;Heavy showers;29;25;Cloudy, downpours;28;25;W;16;87%;100%;3
Nairobi, Kenya;Rather cloudy;25;13;Partly sunny, nice;27;16;ENE;11;48%;18%;10
New York, United States;A couple of showers;21;18;A couple of showers;24;19;NW;13;87%;99%;1
Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and nice;31;18;Sunny and hot;34;18;W;13;40%;0%;6
Novosibirsk, Russia;A bit of rain;9;-1;Rain and snow;7;1;W;19;72%;93%;1
Osaka-shi, Japan;Inc. clouds;30;22;Sunshine and warmer;33;24;NNE;11;56%;11%;6
Oslo, Norway;Rain and drizzle;16;5;Becoming cloudy;14;7;N;10;70%;28%;1
Ottawa, Canada;Cooler with rain;16;14;A little rain;22;10;WNW;17;76%;85%;3
Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;26;A t-storm in spots;28;26;E;21;82%;65%;3
Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;31;25;A t-storm in spots;30;23;WNW;9;81%;60%;4
Paramaribo, Suriname;Clouds and sun;35;24;Mostly sunny;35;24;E;12;63%;7%;12
Paris, France;Cloudy with showers;16;14;A couple of showers;19;12;SW;20;88%;94%;1
Perth, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;23;15;Breezy in the p.m.;27;14;WSW;22;44%;84%;8
Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm or two;31;26;A t-storm in spots;33;26;S;8;69%;90%;11
Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Humid;35;25;A t-storm around;33;26;SE;18;70%;64%;12
Port-au-prince, Haiti;Warm with some sun;36;24;A t-storm around;36;24;SE;8;60%;48%;10
Prague, Czech Republic;Warmer;22;13;A shower in the p.m.;20;14;SSW;14;73%;94%;1
Pyongyang, North Korea;A p.m. shower or two;25;16;Partial sunshine;25;15;WSW;9;77%;26%;5
Quito, Ecuador;A p.m. shower or two;22;8;A little p.m. rain;22;9;N;9;53%;81%;11
Rabat, Morocco;Variable cloudiness;26;17;Humid;26;18;N;10;81%;6%;6
Recife, Brazil;Showers around;29;24;Partly sunny;29;25;ESE;17;67%;61%;12
Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly sunny;8;1;Cloudy;7;4;N;12;65%;70%;1
Riga, Latvia;A shower or two;20;13;Showers around;20;14;SSE;18;71%;90%;3
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and hot;34;22;Sunny and hot;34;23;NNE;11;49%;0%;10
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sun;37;27;Very warm;39;26;N;19;18%;0%;9
Rome, Italy;An afternoon shower;26;17;Partly sunny, nice;27;20;SSE;17;68%;30%;4
Saint Petersburg, Russia;Showers around;22;13;High clouds and mild;20;13;SSE;18;73%;81%;1
San Francisco, United States;Cooler;18;14;Turning sunny;20;12;SW;15;76%;0%;5
San Jose, Costa Rica;Rain, a thunderstorm;24;17;A stray thunderstorm;27;19;ENE;8;78%;66%;4
San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy in the p.m.;33;27;Breezy in the p.m.;32;27;E;20;74%;50%;10
San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower and t-storm;22;17;A t-storm around;24;17;WNW;12;80%;64%;11
Sana'a, Yemen;Sun and clouds;29;14;Partly sunny;29;12;NE;16;26%;4%;12
Santiago, Chile;Turning sunny;21;7;Warmer;27;10;SSW;7;34%;0%;7
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. shower or two;32;24;Partly sunny;32;24;N;11;74%;40%;10
Sao Paulo, Brazil;Humid with rain;23;18;Morning rain;22;13;WNW;16;86%;90%;4
Seattle, United States;Rain, cooler;17;11;Cloudy;19;14;S;12;68%;88%;2
Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny;27;19;Partly sunny, humid;27;17;WNW;7;69%;27%;5
Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;26;23;Humid with some sun;28;23;NE;15;75%;66%;3
Singapore, Singapore;A couple of t-storms;31;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;26;NNW;9;69%;84%;5
Sofia, Bulgaria;Warm with some sun;27;13;Sunny and very warm;27;12;SSE;6;58%;4%;4
St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Becoming cloudy;33;27;Brief a.m. showers;30;27;E;17;78%;88%;2
Stockholm, Sweden;Rain and drizzle;17;10;A shower in the p.m.;16;10;SE;11;72%;98%;2
Sydney, Australia;Cloudy and very warm;29;13;Rain;15;13;SSE;33;96%;99%;2
Taipei City, Taiwan;Cloudy and humid;31;25;A morning t-storm;30;24;SW;10;84%;80%;8
Tallinn, Estonia;An afternoon shower;18;13;An afternoon shower;16;13;SE;19;92%;95%;2
Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Very warm;32;17;Mostly sunny, nice;26;13;N;9;52%;11%;5
Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and nice;27;15;A couple of showers;21;16;E;7;75%;89%;4
Tehran, Iran;Sunny and very hot;35;20;Sunny and not as hot;30;18;WSW;12;30%;30%;6
Tel Aviv, Israel;Humid;32;25;Humid with sunshine;30;25;N;15;63%;0%;6
Tirana, Albania;A t-storm around;28;15;Mostly sunny;30;15;ESE;6;60%;27%;4
Tokyo, Japan;Brief showers;24;20;Partly sunny, warmer;30;23;ENE;17;69%;30%;5
Toronto, Canada;Humid with rain;22;15;Mostly cloudy;24;14;NNW;10;69%;3%;4
Tripoli, Libya;Clouds and sun;30;23;Sunny and beautiful;32;24;ESE;15;60%;1%;6
Tunis, Tunisia;Decreasing clouds;30;20;Mostly sunny and hot;34;21;SE;9;58%;2%;5
Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny, mild;20;5;Partly sunny, mild;19;7;N;14;47%;61%;2
Vancouver, Canada;Rain, cooler;16;10;Spotty showers;14;11;SE;12;86%;99%;1
Vienna, Austria;Decreasing clouds;22;12;Partial sunshine;24;16;W;9;67%;24%;2
Vientiane, Laos;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;24;ENE;8;75%;98%;4
Vilnius, Lithuania;Decreasing clouds;21;11;Showers around;21;14;S;18;78%;94%;3
Warsaw, Poland;Sunshine, pleasant;23;12;Mostly cloudy;22;16;SW;17;66%;73%;1
Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;15;11;Very windy;15;9;NNW;47;74%;75%;3
Yangon, Myanmar;Couple of t-storms;29;24;A couple of showers;30;24;SSW;10;84%;97%;5
Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and pleasant;27;12;Sunshine and nice;23;13;NE;7;50%;13%;5
